COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston-area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE:

Ingus Zeijers, 30, of Friars Gate, Boston. At Boston, in Sibsey Road, on September 26, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. Committed to prison for 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Order made to deprive defendant of lock knife. £395 costs. At Boston, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. £180 fine. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, on October 22, had in their possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. £180 fine. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRINK DRIVING:

Lee Quinn, 52, of Vernier Crescent, Milton Keynes. At Sibsey, in Trader Bank, on November 11, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 104 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £461 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £85 costs. £184 victim surcharge.

HAND-HELD MOBILE:

Ajay Rajan, 28, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on July 16, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £125 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Ovidijus Gavenia, 31, of Kinderley Road, Wisbech. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on July 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £140 victim surcharge. £50 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Deivydas Sausdrovas, 26, of Tower Street, Boston. At Boston, in Trinity Street, on October 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Ivan Stoyanov, 23, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on September 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Dmitrijs Sviridovs, 40, of Aqua Place, Rugby, Warwickshire. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on July 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Macauley Hewson, 26, of Church Green Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on October 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, rode a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Nicu Iancu, 28, of Park Road, Peterborough. At Sutterton, on the A16, on October 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person, namely an adult on a rear passenger seat was holding a child who was sitting on their knee and no child booster seats were present. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

PASSENGERS:

Todor Yordanov, 40, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on June 20, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person, namely a child was not wearing a seat belt and did not have leg room. £233 fine. £93 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

THEFT:

Harry Liebanas-Rolfe, 32, of Norton Way, Boston. At Boston, on November 3, stole washing powder and fabric softener to the value of £40 belonging to Farm Foods. £40 compensation to pay.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR: