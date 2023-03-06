COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is the latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​ASSAULT:

Suzanne Gardner, 52, of Trinity Street, Boston. At Boston, on December 31, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them. £633 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs.On the same date, committed the same offence against a second police constable. £50 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Piotr Pula, 29, of Main Ridge East, Boston. At Boston, in Nelson Way, on January 1, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 115 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath.Legal limit 35mcg. £750 fine. Disqualified from driving for 27 months.£85 costs. £300 victim surcharge.

​INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

John Webster, 50, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Spilsby, on the A155, on July 17, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Vasilijus Kostiugovas, 38, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Skegness, in Scarbrough Avenue, on October 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Pavels Rocenko, 49, of Middlecott Close, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on July 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lewis Simmons, 23, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on October 17, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £440 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ventsislav Andonov, 32, of Gladstone Street, Millfield, Peterborough. At Hubbert's Bridge, on the A1121, on August 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Nerijus Daubaras, 26, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in Field Street, on July 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £380 fine. £152 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Mihail Krastev, 31, of George Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on June 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Callum Robinson, 31, of Eastwood Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Eastwood Road, on September 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Radoslav Bozhilov, 24, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, in South Square, on October 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Blessing Chikunya, 33, of Percival Street, West Town, Peterborough. At Sutterton, in Church Lane, on October 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £750 fine. £300 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Matthew Carter, 43, of Lyndis Walk, Holbeach. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on October 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Eva Davidova, 47, of Rectory Road, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on July 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Andrejs Zauna, 25, of Paynels, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough. At Boston, in Fydell Crescent, on October 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £140 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a no entry sign. No separate penalty.

PASSENGERS:

Adriyan Adriyanov, 26, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, on June 11, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person, namely a baby was sat on a passenger's lap and not in a child seat. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

CASE RE-OPENED: