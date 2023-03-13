COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​COMMUNITY ORDER – FAILING TO COMPLY:

Patryk Skutnik, 31, of Alfred Street, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on June 19, 2019, by failing to attend as instructed on November 13 and 20, 2022. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. Original offence: at Boston, on May 11, 2019, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely West Street, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a large knife. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 18 months, due to wilful and persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a Community Order. Community Order made on June 19, 2019, revoked.

Christopher Hall, 38, of Norfolk Street, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on October 5 by failing to attend as instructed on December 16, 19 and 22. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences. First original offence: at Boston Railway Station, on September 5, 2022, stole a pedal cycle to the value of £300 from an individual. £200 fine. Second, third, and fourth original offences: at Boston, on August 1, 2021, stole fishing equipment to the value of £300 from an individual; at Boston, on November 21, 2021, stole three DVDs to the value of £74.97 from HMV; at Boston, on May 7, 2022, stole groceries to the value of £34 from Asda. For each offence, no separate penalty. Community Order made on October 5 revoked.

Jamie Gilligan, 37, of Tytton Lane East, Wyberton. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on July 29, 2021, by failing to attend as instructed on November 9 and December 14, 2022. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. Original offence: at King's Lynn, on May 17, 2021, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Community Order made on July 29, 2021, revoked.

DRINK DRIVING:Christopher Byrne, 41, of Rye Close, Sleaford. At Hubbert's Bridge, in Frampton Fen Lane, on January 8, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 90 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

​INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Larry Conners, 23, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, Market Harborough. At Skegness, in Richmond Drive, on July 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Leigh Turley, 49, of Grove Place, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on June 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. On the A52, between Butterwick and Haltoft End, on the same date, drove at speed of 50mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Daniel Robinson, 31, of Margaret Drive, Boston. At Coddington, on the A17, on July 10, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug, a quantity of ketamine – a class B drug, and two buds of cannabis – a class B drug. For each offence, detention until court rises – detention deemed served due to time already spent in custody. For each offence, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Thomas Parr, 25, of Camborne Drive, Nottingham. At Wyberton, in Yarborough Road, on January 26, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. No separate penalty. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Holbeach, on the same date, stole food and alcohol to the value of £220 from Tesco. £220 compensation to pay.

Josh Lake, 30, of Whaplode Drove, Spalding. At Boston, on January 28, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. At Spalding, in Holbeach Drove Gate, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. Disqualified from driving for six months. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

​SPECIMEN:

Ian Burn, 39, of Rutland Street, Grimsby. At Boston, on September 14, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £180 fine. Disqualified from driving for 10 months. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Detention until court rises – detention deemed served by time already spent in custody. £114 victim surcharge.

Matthew Nisbet, 27, of Fletcher Close, Spalding. At Boston, on January 8, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £700 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £280 victim surcharge.

THEFT: