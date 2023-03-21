COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area recently completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates Court.

ASSAULT:

Toni Canaday, 37, of West Fen Drainside, Frithville. At Lincoln, on January 1, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them. £100 fine. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE:

Hussein Muhammed, 35, of London Road, Boston. At Spalding, in Hall Place, on January 14, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a serrated knife. Committed to prison for three months, suspended for 12 months. Defendant to be deprived of serrated knife.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richie Sear, 26, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Gedney, on July 31, destroyed a rear windscreen of a motor vehicle belonging to another person, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Restraining Order made. £114 victim surcharge. At Gedney, on July 22, threatened an individual that they would burn down their property, intending that they would fear that the threat would be carried out. Community Order made, as above.

DRUG DRIVING:

Lee Dawson-Pickering, 31, of South Square, Boston. At Coddington, on the A17, on July 10, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 132 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug ketamine in blood equalled 124 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 20mcg. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Also, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for six months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Vitauts Bogdans, 55, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Wyberton West Road, on November 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £200 fine. £80 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Sergey Danchev, 35, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, on November 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gabriel Dinu, 27, of Chapel Street, Boston. At Boston, in South Street, on August 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Radostin Hristov, 23, of Frith Bank, Frithville. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, on November 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Jamal Hussini, 34, of St Nicholas Close, Boston. At Boston, in Brothertoft Road, on November 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Gabor Rostas, 33, of Washway Road, Holbeach. At Boston, in London Road, on July 23, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vasil Vasilev, 27, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, in South Street, on July 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Kevin Lane, 31, of Eaton Road, Boston. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 7, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

RESISTED CONSTABLE:

Sean Williams, 29, of Welland Road, Boston. At Boston, in Girls School Lane, on November 24, resisted constables in the executive on their duty. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Community Order. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours, concurrent to the others. £80 compensation to pay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SPECIMEN:

Daniel Orourke, 56, of Aikman Avenue, Leicester. At Boston, on July 17, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £80 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on July 16, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING:

Joshua Cook, 24, of Priory Road, Fishtoft. At Martin, on the B1191 Martin South Drove, drove at a speed of 86mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £334 fine. £134 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement

Advertisement