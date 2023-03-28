COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates Court.

​

ASSAULT:

Piotr Michalec, 39, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, on June 27, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a paramedic, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. £300 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

​

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Vjaceslavs Pertnikovs, 20, of Sentance Crescent, Kirton. At Kirton, on November 13, damaged a ground floor window to the value of £540 belonging to The Old Kings Head, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £540 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

​

DRINK DRIVING:

Mihayl Mihaylov, 49, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on January 21, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 58 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Vaidas Klimas, 42, of Woodside, Boston. At Pinchbeck, in Wardentree Lane, on January 20, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £1,077 fine. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £85 costs. £431 victim surcharge.

Pawel Turek, 43, of George Street, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on January 22, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 43 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £80 victim surcharge.

Sean Moore, 39, of Trickett Road, Walkley, Sheffield. At Sutterton, on the A17, on January 21, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 40 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £307 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £123 victim surcharge.

​

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Ticu Raducan, 52, of Rider Gardens, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on December 4, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

​

DRUG DRIVING:

Hugh Cowan, 49, of St Mary's Way, Hucknall, Nottinghamshire. At Sausthorpe, on the A158 Sausthorpe Road, on September 16, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in their blood equalled 4.6 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £660 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge.

​

LEVEL CROSSING:

Sam Clubley, 37, of Welland Close, St Ives, Huntingdon. At Swineshead Bridge, in Main Road, on August 7, drove a vehicle and failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely light signals for the control of road traffic at a level crossing. £126 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.​​

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

John Ekins, 46, of Valentine Close, Boston. At Boston, on December 11, had in their possession 0.5g of diamorphine – a class A drug. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. Heroin to be forfeited and destroyed. £44 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

​

SPECIMEN:

Vladimirs Burovs, 35, of Oxford Street, Boston. At Boston, on January 23, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they have committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 200 hours. Disqualified from driving for 50 months. £85 victim surcharge. £114 victim surcharge. At Boston, in Wellington Road, on the same date, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 200 hours. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Harry Dye, 34, of Stonegate, Spalding. At Boston, on January 23, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Alcohol Treatment Requirement – period of treatment: six months. At Sutterton roundabout, on the same date, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another person's vehicle, failed to stop. Driving record endorsed. Community Order made. Conditions as above. At Boston, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. £120 fine. £100 compensation to pay. Community Order made. Conditions as above. £85 costs.

CASE RE-OPENED:

George Memisi, 30, of Willoughby Road, Boston. Application to re-open a case following conviction of an offence of using a vehicle without insurance. Case re-opened. Sentence imposed on September 9, 2021, set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Re-opened case: at Boston, in Liquorpond Street, on January 26, 2021, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points