COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Viesturs Jekimovs, 42, c/o Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, on November 3, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £310 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Raimonds Dziguns, 38, of Sunflower Way, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on November 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Vasile-Ioan Hotico, 24, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Witham Place, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £120 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Also, on November 12, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Marrsuol Ibraham, 42, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, on November 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Vasile Vlad, 19, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, on November 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Liam Weaver, 33, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on November 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £149 fine. £59 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Marin, 22, of London Road South, Lowestoft, Suffolk. At Wigtoft, on the A17, on September 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Aaron Morrison, 32, of Alma Place, Spilsby. At Boston, in Sibsey Road, on December 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Pawel Gierczak, 34, of Graylands Court, Boston. At Swineshead, on the A17, on October 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £380 fine. £152 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Raimondas Cekauskas, 61, of Granville Terrace, Sutton Bridge, Spalding. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on September 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £400 fine. £160 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

MISC. MOTORING:

Michael Durbridge-Freeman, 19, of Hundred Fen, Gosberton Clough. At Bourne, in Eagle Road, on November 12, used a vehicle on which not every stop lamp was in good working order. £88 fine. £140 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Also, used a vehicle when the windscreen of which was not maintained in such condition that the vision of the driver was not obscured while the vehicle was being driven on the road. £88 fine. Also, used a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the front nearside wheel were not of a regulation depth. £88 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, used a vehicle which was fitted with an exhaust system which allowed exhaust gases from the engine to escape into the atmosphere without first passing through the silencer. £88 fine.

CASE RE-OPENED: