COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register of Boston-area cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Ashley Robbins, 31, of Grand Sluice Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on October 19, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 209 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £600 fine. Disqualified from driving for four years. £85 costs. £240 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Chewan Ali, 23, of Western Road, Leicester. At Boston, in High Street, on December 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Metodi Metodiev, 34, Wormgate, Boston. At Boston, in Silver Street, on December 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Humar Mustafa, 37, of Mill Road, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on December 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £190 fine. £76 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Stoyan Stoyanov, 31, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, in Granville Street, on December 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £120 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Christina Umbrasko, 47, of High Street, Swineshead. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on October 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Phillip Nelson, 28, of Daisy Dale, Boston. At Boston, on the Boardsides, on September 20, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £64 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, rode a motor vehicle without due care and attention. £40 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, rode a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Vasil Gospodinov, 31, of Willoughby Road, Boston. At Spalding, in Wardentree Lane, on August 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £200 fine. £80 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Robert Zachara, 46, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on December 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £234 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £146 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Milano Zhivko, 33, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Charles Street, on December 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £352 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine.

Andrei Bica, 26, of Altcar Avenue, Liverpool. At Boston, on the Boardsides, on July 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Ivan Ivanov, 31, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Kirton, in Station Road, on October 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Viorel Lucan, 38, of Chapel Street, Boston. At Spalding, on the A151 Holbeach Road, on June 14, permitted another person to use a vehicle without insurance. £369 fine. £36 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SPECIMEN:

Edvinas Kasparavicius, 29, of Walters Close, Spalding. At Boston, on January 28, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 32 months. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 135 hours. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Greg Payne, 41, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, on October 18, stole meat to the value of £145.20 from Lincolnshire Co-op. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (Residential) – sample period samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. At Boston, on December 21, stole beer and meat of an unknown value from Lincolnshire Co-op. Community Order made, as above. At Boston, on the same date, stole meat products of an unknown value from Lincolnshire Co-op. Community Order made, as above. At Boston, on December 27, stole meat to the value of £33.85 from Lincolnshire Co-op. Community Order made, as above. At Boston, on December 28, stole meat to the value of £68.60 from Lincolnshire Co-op. Community Order made, as above. £247 compensation to pay.

CASE RE-OPENED: