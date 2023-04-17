Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
2 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
2 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
3 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
Boston Magistrates' Court.Boston Magistrates' Court.
Boston Magistrates' Court.

​ASSAULT:

Philomena Loveridge, 29, of Redstone Road, Boston. At Walsall, on May 15, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. £80 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Dudley, on May 31, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Dudley Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on May 15. No separate penalty.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Most Popular

Wayne Keal, 36, of no fixed abode, Wyberton. At Boston, in Mandarin Drive, during August, damaged a wooden bathroom door belonging to another person, with intent or through recklessness. £200 fine. £150 compensation to pay. At Lincoln, on February 23, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender at Lincoln Magistrates' Court or as soon after that time as was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. £200 fine.

DRUGS – POSSESSION:

Sandis Velavs, 39, of Medlock Place, Boston. At Boston, in St Georges Road, on February 13, had in their possession a quantity of diamorphine – a class A drug. £150 fine. Diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £60 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Madalin Cimpeanu, 30, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on October 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in High Street, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Patrick Mongan, 21, of St Theresas Close, Hackney, London. At Boston, in Friar Way, on April 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £620 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rhys Adams, 28, of Needham Drive, Spalding. At Boston, in Wallace Way, on September 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Atanas Danchev, 37, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on January 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Karl Garrard, 28, of Rochford Crescent, Boston. At Boston, in Old Hammond Beck Road, on September 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Rumen Rumenov, 37, of Albert Street, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, on January 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Tomasz Skuza, 25, of Alfred Street, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on January 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SEAT BELT:

Izmir Simeonov, 29, of Tower Road, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on August 26, without reasonable excuse, drove a vehicle which was fitted with a rear seat belt, while carrying in the rear of the vehicle a child of or over the age of three years, but under 14, who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £106 fine. £42 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPEEDING:

Erika Sveziene, 41, of Brackenbury Way, Boston. At Whaplode, on the A151 Main Road, on August 16, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £250 fine. £200 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 55 days. Driving record endorsed. At Whaplode, on the A151, on August 18, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £250 fine. Disqualified from driving for 55 days. Driving record endorsed.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​