COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...​

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​ASSAULT:

Jakub Bilinski, 24, of Puritan Way, Boston. At Boston, on May 22, committed assault, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. £500 compensation to pay.

Agris Kozlovskis, 30, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on December 15, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, without reasonable excuse, attended an address and contacted a specific individual in breach of a restraining order. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: four months. Conditions, as above.

BLADE:

Neil Doughty, 68, of Maud Street, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on August 14, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Order made to deprive defendant of rights in relation to the knife. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Antanas Gailius, 65, of Blue Street, Boston. At Boston, in Nelson Way, on February 15, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 128 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Disqualified from driving for 32 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Panayot Atanasov, 34, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Spalding, in Vine Street, on February 9, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. At Boston Police Station, on the same date, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for two years.

DRUG DRIVING:

Sahar Meshulam, 30, of Bishop Way, Bicker. At Boston, in West End Road, on November 25, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood was in excess of 800 microgrammes per litre of blood. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 33 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Michael Mayo, 32, of Hanbury, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough. At Boston, on the A16, on October 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £400 fine. £160 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 days due to repeat offending (disqualification reduced due to mitigating circumstances). Driving record endorsed with six points.

Niall Carter, 26, of Liquorpond Street, Boston. At Lincoln, in Carholme Road, on October 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £340 fine. £136 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Wayne Cooper, 36, of Eastwood Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on January 23, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Christine Higginson, 61, of Butterwick Road, Freiston. At Lincoln, in Bunkers Hill, on October 7, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

Bartlomeij Kierat, 35, of Castle Street, Boston. At Threekingham, on the A52, on October 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £320 fine. £128 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dumitru Lautaru, 42, of Willesby Road, Spalding. At Boston, on the A16, on October 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Josh Andrew, 30, of Hessle Court, Boston. At Boston, on July 14, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £120 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

