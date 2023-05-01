COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates Court.

BURGLARY:

Jordan Baggaley, 35, of Valentine Close, Boston. At Boston, in Punchbowl Lane, on February 9, having entered a dwelling as a trespasser, stole therein £50. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Restraining Order made. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​

DRINK DRIVING:

Dean Callow, 57, of Eastwood Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Eastwood Road, on December 31, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 66 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £180 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £620 costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Paul Oyitch, 39, of Camelot Gardens, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Camelot Gardens, on January 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zaharin Georgiev, 61, of Rose Place, Boston. At Boston, in South Square, on October 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £380 fine. £152 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Petar Kirov, 33, of Broadfield Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on October 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £120 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Also, without reasonable excuse, drove a vehicle which was not fitted with a rear seat belt while a child under the age of 12 and not greater than or equal to 150cm was in the rear of the car and at the time a front seat, fitted with a seat belt, was not occupied. No separate penalty.

Viorel Lucan, 39, of Chapel Street, Boston. At Lincoln, on the A607 Cross O'Cliff Hill, on July 3, permitted another person to use a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for seven days. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Timothy Meagher, 75, of Christchurch Place, Eastbourne, East Sussex. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on July 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Zapryan Harizanov, 23, of Rowley Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sibsey Road, on November 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £120 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

​

​POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wayne Dunne, 49, of Nene Court, Spalding. At Boston, on February 14, had in their possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. £40 fine. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £16 victim surcharge.

​

SPEEDING:

Renaldas Ivanuskas, 37, of Monteith Crescent, Boston. At Spalding, on the A16, on November 18, drove at a speed of 110mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​

THEFT:

Paul Hazzard, 44, of Friars Lane, Lincoln. At Boston, on December 5, stole two drones, a Playmobil house and a magic set to the value of £150 from Tesco. Committed to prison for five months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. £300 compensation to pay. At Boston, on December 1, stole goods to the value of £100 from Tesco. Committed to prison for five months, suspended for 18 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. At Boston, on December 12, stole items to the value of £150 from Tesco. Committed to prison for five months, suspended for 18 months, as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: five months.

​

Advertisement

Advertisement

CASE RE-OPENED:

Burada Adrian-Constantin, 53, of Telfer Road, Coventry. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of using a vehicle without insurance. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence imposed on August 23, 2021, set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Re-opened case: at Boston, on the A16, on November 25, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed.

Mehmed Shondrov, 21, of Trinity Street, Boston. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of using a vehicle without insurance. Case re-opened. Sentence imposed on August 12, 2022, set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Re-opened case: at Boston, in Trinity Road, on February 12, 2022, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed.