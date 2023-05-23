COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Virginijus Petraitis, 43, of The Vista, Eltham, London. At Boston, in Lister Way, on January 27, drove while disqualified. £583 fine. Disqualified from driving for four months. £85 costs. £233 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

HAND-HELD MOBILE TELEPHONE:

Darron Raby, 55, of Tetney Close, Lincoln. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on November 23, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Ivan Ivanov, 22, of Willoughby Road, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on December 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £320 fine. £170 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £106 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Plamen Penev, 44, of Paddock Grove, Boston. At Boston, in Trinity Street, on November 11, used a vehicle with insurance. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove a vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £660 fine. £352 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Shannan Hitchin, 32, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Sibsey, on the A16, on September 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Boris Slavchev, 40, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At Boston, on October 9, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge, £110 costs.

VEHICLE CONDITION:

Peter Stirling, 64, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, on John Adams Way, on October 3, used a vehicle when the condition of it was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person, namely the front offside wing was in a severe state of disrepair. £440 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Sutterton roundabout, on October 9, used a vehicle when the condition of its accessories or equipment was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person, namely a broken offside headlight and panel was held together with tape. £440 fine. £176 victim surcharge £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

THEFT:

Michael Oleary, 38, of Old Abingdon Road, Oxford. At Frampton, in Church End, on February 27, stole copper piping, a radiator, and a car battery of a value unknown from an individual. £120 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Andrew Skipworth, 54, of Wellington Road, Boston. At Boston, on February 6, stole a vehicle belonging to an individual. £80 fine. £170 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

CASE REOPENED:

Tomas Mackevicius, 32, of Golden Grove, Wigtoft. Application to reopen a case following conviction in March 2021 for an offence of using a vehicle without insurance. Case reopened. Conviction and sentence imposed set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Reopened case: at Boston, in Sleaford Road, on November 9, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. Offence withdrawn.

Ryus Noakes, 25, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. Application to reopen a case following conviction in September 2021 for an offence of participating in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling indoors in contravention of coronavirus regulations. Case reopened. Conviction and sentence imposed set aside. Reopened case: At Boston, in Rowley Road, on February 6, 2021, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the coronavirus regulations, participated in a gathering in the Tier 4 area of Lincolnshire, which took place in a private dwelling and consisted of two or more people. £66 fine. £34 victim surcharge.

Vasile Mira, 36, of Tooley Street, Boston. Application to reopen a case following conviction in January of using a vehicle without insurance. Case reopened. Conviction and sentence imposed set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Reopened case: at Boston, in Spalding Road, on July 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Brice Nguetchuessi, 45, of Woodside Lane, Pitsmoor, Sheffield. Application to reopen a case following conviction in September 2021 for an offence of failing to comply with a traffic sign. Case reopened. Conviction and sentence imposed set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Reopened case: At Swineshead Bridge, at the Swineshead level crossing, on September 16, 2021, as a driver, failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely light signals for the control of traffic at a level crossing. £146 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

STATUTORY DECLARATION: