COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​

ASSAULT:

Aztjom Jurkjan, 24, of Penny Gardens, Kirton. At Boston, in Wellington Road, on April 2, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a glass punch. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: 12 weeks. Conditions, as above.

​

BREACH OF ORDER:

Michael Wilcox, 32, of Kendall Road, Manchester. At Boston, on April 3, without reasonable excuse, breached a protection from harassment order by making direct contact with a specific individual, which they were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed on October 19, 2022. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

​

DRINK DRIVING:

Quasim Shakoor, 29, of Wimpole Road, Beeston, Nottingham. At Fishtoft, in Eastwood Road, on March 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £450 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £180 victim surcharge.

Vytautas Jankus, 43, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on April 2, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 139 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. £154 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 63 months. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove while disqualified. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

​

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Aleks Buse, 25, of Haven Village, Boston. At Kirkby la Thorpe, on the A17, on December 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for eight months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Shaun Callaway, 39, of Cotton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Kingsway, on December 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Asen Georgiev, 33, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sydney Street, on August 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Edgaras Joteika, 31, of Marian Road, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on September 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £120 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for eight months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Krasimir Marinov, 27, of Frith Bank, Frithville. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on August 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Artur Matulevic, 21, of Cooks Road, Gosberton. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on August 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for eight months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Mincho Rumenov, 38, of Hide Close, Boston. At Boston, in Woad Farm Road, on January 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SPEEDING: