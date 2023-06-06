COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Lee Dent, 40, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, on December 4, committed assault by beating. £500 fine. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED:

Aldis Kazlenoks, 23, of Peck Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on April 2, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a folding locking knife. £1,000 fine. Lock knife to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £400 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Justin Ford, 34, of East Street, Alford. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on March 13, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Victor Pinheiro Da Cruz Cardoso, 50, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on April 1, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 77 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £400 fine. £160 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Shane Boyton, 44, of Camel Gate, Spalding. At Wyberton, in Yarborough Road, on January 26, drove while disqualified from driving. Disqualified from driving for six months. Conditional discharge of 24 months imposed. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING:

Laura Doades, 37, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. At Boston, in Lindis Road, on November 17, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 140 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on January 21, drove a vehicle while disqualified from driving. £40 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Aso, used a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of the rear offside tyre were not of regulation depth. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle when the rear offside wheel was fitted with a tyre which had a lump, bulge or tear. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Jessica Lunn, 37, of Wells Place, Wyberton. At Boston, in Pen Street, on November 9, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 562 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50 mcg. £241 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge.

HARASSMENT/ALARM/DISTRESS:

Paige Maxey, 32, of The Chase, Boston. At Boston, on November 17, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated. £200 fine. £80 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Talip Oztoprak, 46, of Market Place, Boston. At Kirton, in Station Road, on March 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Costica Calin, 34, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, in Woodville Road, on January 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £180 fine. £96 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, on September 9, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £60 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

ORDER BREACH:

Michael Munn, 33, of Tollfield Road, Boston. At Boston, on April 8, without reasonable excuse was found in the presence of a specific individual in breach of a restraining order imposed by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on August 16, 2021. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for one year. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £85 costs.

David Smith, 62, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on March 27, without reasonable excuse, breached a stalking protection order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on December 20 in that they directly contacted a specific individual by sending them multiple emails. £392 fine. £85 costs. £157 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, without reasonable excuse, breached a stalking protection order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on December 20 in that they attended a specific address. No separate penalty.

THEFT:

Thomas Hodgkinson, 36, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Boston, on October 10, stole coffee and butter to the value of £33.15 from Lincolnshire Co-op. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs.