COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​ASSAULT:

Kye Partridge, 19, of Bishopsfield, Harlow, Essex. At Benington, on April 2, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Conditional discharge of 18 months imposed. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

​

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Victoria Gurney, 50, of Saundergate Lane, Wyberton. At Boston, in Chain Bridge Road, on September 3, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. £85 costs. £85 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

​

DRUG DRIVING:

Masowd Younus, 48, of Braybrook, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough. At Boston, on October 29, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.5 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

​

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

George Memisi, 31, of Willoughby Road, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on March 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Yordanov, 34, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Station Street, on March 14, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, used a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of the front and rear nearside tyres were not of a regulation depth. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Saimonds Cubrevics, 35, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on January 29, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Krzysztof Zlotucha, 43, of Alcorn Green, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on October 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mitko Dimitrov, 47, of High Street, Boston. At Holdingham, on the A17, on February 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Stelian Epure, 34, of Irby Street, Boston. At Boston, in Irby Street, on March 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £140 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Arthur Godfrey, 73, of Middlecott Close, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on December 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Yosif Iliev, 18, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on March 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £120 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Petrut Negrut, 25, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on October 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kalyo Atanasov, 32, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on March 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

​

SPECIMEN:

Maris Alksnitis, 29, of Bowman Close, Boston. At Sheffield, on March 11, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £114 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. At Rotherham, in Main Street, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. At Sheffield, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. At Sheffield, on the same date, damaged a police custody cell belonging to South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, with intent or through recklessness. No separate penalty. £70 compensation to pay.

CASE RE-OPENED:

