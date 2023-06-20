COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Sam Fedorie, 32, of Hoffleet Road, Bicker. At Bicker, on April 24, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Programme Requirement (Building Better Relationships) – number of days: 27 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Also, without reasonable excuse, attended a specific address and made contact with a specific individual in breach of a restraining order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on March 13. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Total custodial period: 10 weeks. Conditions, as above. £85 costs.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Alena Dolgaya, 38, of Laceys Drive, Leverton. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on March 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £265 fine. £106 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Zemburuka Uhihama, 30, of Oundle Road, Woodston. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on November 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Monika Volokitina, 28, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on March 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Alexander Isaac, 43, of James Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on December 12, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £40 fine. £16 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

Sahar Meshulam, 30, of Bishop Way, Bicker. At Spalding, in Winsover Road, on November 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Carroll, 26, of New Road, Spalding. At Boston, in West End Road, on September 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £240 fine. £98 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

PUBLIC ORDER:

Pawel Maksym, 28, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston town centre, on February 21, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £220 fine. £85 costs.

RESTRAINING ORDER BREACH:

Robert Wells, 44, of South Terrace, Boston. At Sibsey, on April 23, without reasonable excuse, attended a specific address in breach of a restraining order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on October 14. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. At Sibsey, on April 22, committed the same offence. Community Order made, as above. £85 costs.

SEAT BELT:

Gheorghe Balica, 41, of Thomas Middlecott Drive, Kirton. At Boston, in Market Place, on November 4, without reasonable excuse, drove a vehicle which was not fitted with a rear seat belt while a child under the age of 12 years and not greater than or equal to 150cm in height was in the rear of the car and at the time a front seat, fitted with a seatbelt, was not occupied. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

SPECIMEN:

Nathan Derry, 35, of High Street, Swineshead. At Pinchbeck, in Wardentree Lane, on April 8, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Kristofer Hoyes, 25, of Uplands Drive, Grantham. At Swineshead Bridge, in Station Road, on February 6, drove a vehicle at a speed of 68mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with nine points.

WEAPON:

Eimantas Ropeika, 23, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Lincoln, on the A46, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with them in a public place, without reasonable excuse, an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Order made to deprive the defendant of the knuckleduster. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

CASE RE-OPENED:

Vasile-Ioan Hotico, 24, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. Application to re-open a case following conviction. Case re-opened. Sentence imposed on February 9 set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Re-opened case: at Boston, in Witham Place, on November 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £120 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

