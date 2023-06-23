COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​​DRINK DRIVING:

Kacper Pleban, 26, of South Square, Boston. At Algarkirk, on the A16, on January 7, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Also, drove a vehicle dangerously. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, as a concurrent term, suspended for 18 months. Total custodial sentence: 16 weeks. Conditions, as above. Also, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Mihai Ceuca, 48, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, on April 16, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 74 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

​

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Kestutis Ragauskas, 64, of Thesiger Street, Lincoln. At Bicker, on the A17, on March 12, drove while disqualified. £260 fine. £104 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Claudiu Burtila, 23, of Boston Road, Kirton. At Boston, in London Road, on April 3, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for six months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

​

DRUG DRIVING:

Kieran Rogan, 18, of Clarke Court, Wyberton. At Boston, in High Street, on December 12, used a vehicle when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

​

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

William Teesdale, 81, of Thornton Avenue, Boston. At Gosberton, on the B1397, on December 13, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £120 fine. £80 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six ponts. Also, used a vehicle when the weight, position or distribution of its load, namely pallets stacked on the rear of the cab and the bulkhead, was such that it involved a danger of injury. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Stefan Petrov, 54, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on November 7, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £83 fine. £33 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Tina-Marie Cash, 30, of East Fen Lane, Stickney. At Stickney, in Horbling Lane, on December 12, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

Georgi Georgiev, 48, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on December 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mariyan Georgiev, 47, of Field Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tawney Street, on December 13, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Miroslaw Kot, 39, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in South End, on January 18, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £108 fine. £43 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

​

SPECIMEN:

Alvis Voitans, 41, of Mayflower Road, Boston. At Boston, on April 16, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

​​​​​​

THEFT:Simon Bisby, 48, of St Rumbold Street, Lincoln. At Boston, on April 30, stole sausages to the value of £10 from the Co-operative. At Boston, on May 1, stole foodstuff to the value of £25 from the Co-operative. At Boston, on the same date, stole whisky to the value of £130 from Asda. At Boston, on the same date, committed assault. At Boston, on May 2, stole whisky to the value of £141 from Asda. At Boston, on May 3, stole meat to the value of £24.60 from Co-op. At Boston, on May 4, attempted to steal razor blades to the value of £145 from Wilkinsons. For each offence, committed to prison for 18 weeks, with terms running concurrently to each other.Michelle Watson, 52, of Grayling Way, Boston. At Boston, on April 14, stole numerous items to the value of £360.43 from The Range. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.Stephen Rollinson, 42, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on May 8, stole four jars of coffee and a chocolate bar to the value of £40 from B&M. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £40 compensation to pay.

​