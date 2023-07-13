COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Gareth Brown, 37, of The Furrows, Fishtoft. At Boston, on April 10, committed assault by beating. £150 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Programme Requirement (Building Better Relationships): 27 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £200 compensation to pay. Restraining Order made. £150 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Boston, on April 6, committed the same offence. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a consecutive term. Total custodial period: 24 weeks. Conditions, as above.

CONTROLLING/COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR:

Rikki Chamberlain, 34, of Bartol Crescent, Benington. At Boston, between January 1, 2020, and June 24, 2022, repeatedly engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely over a prolonged period used sustained and repeated abuse of both a physical and mental nature towards an individual, and that behaviour had a serious effect on the complainant and the defendant knew or ought to have known that the behaviour would have a serious effect on them. Community Order made. Programme Requirement, 27 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Veselin Kolev, 42, of Juniper Crescent, Spalding. At Gosberton, on the B1397, on November 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed.

Sasho Mitev, 44, of Clarke Court, Wyberton. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on October 25, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed.

Lianne Kinsella, 33, of Rutland Avenue, Newark-on-Trent. At Boston, on the A1121, on March 13, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate and when not every rear position lamp was in good working order. For each offence, no separate penalty.

Fabian Ciesluk, 26, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on December 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ashley Hardstaff, 35, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in Woad Farm Road, on December 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

LOAD:

Lukasz Wierzbinski, 42, of St Nicholas Road, Boston. At Boston, in Fen Road, on December 12, used a vehicle towing a trailer on which was carried a load, namely sugar beet, which was in such a position that danger or nuisance was likely to be caused by reason of the load, or part of it, falling or being blown from the trailer. £433 fine. £173 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

PASSENGERS:

Marius Ilina, 31, of Oxford Street, Boston. At Boston, in Oxford Street, on November 14, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried on it was such that it involved a danger or injury to any person, namely a small child was unrestrained in the rear and was moving about. £92 fine. £36 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

WEAPON:

Dawid Wroblewski, 31, of Fenside Road, Boston. At King's Lynn, on January 23, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with them in a public place, namely the Vancouver Centre, an offensive weapon, namely a locking knife. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Order made to deprive defendant of locking knife. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Also, had in their possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Amphetamine to be forfeiture and destroyed. Also, stole washing liquid to the value of £6 from B&M. No separate penalty.

