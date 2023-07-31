COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register of Boston-area cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​

ASSAULT:

Pawel Wiertel, 36, of Fenside Road, Boston. In Lincolnshire, on May 10, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement – number of days to abstain from consuming alcohol: 100. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. At Boston, on May 24, committed assault. Community Order made, as above.

DRINK DRIVING:

Mantas Gudziunas, 36, of Station Street, Boston. At Boston, in George Street, on May 20, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 121 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 63 months. Also, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 10 weeks as a consecutive term. Total custodial period: 26 weeks. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Andrejs Cistjakovs, 37, of Dennis Estate, Kirton. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, on May 20, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 77 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

DRUG DRIVING:

Nathan Wileman, 32, of Park Road, Kirton. At Spalding, in West Marsh Road, on January 27, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrcannabinol in blood equalled 11 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £461 fine. £85 costs. £184 victim surcharge.

Bailey Hutchinson, 20, of Wortleys Lane, Wyberton. At Wyberton, in Swineshead Road, on January 16, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 16 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £400 fine. £85 costs. £180 victim surcharge. At Wyberton, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £50 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRUGS – POSSESSION:

Matthew Hickman, 43, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on May 14, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. £40 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

Abdi Topalli, 30, of High Road, North Finchley, London. At Boston, on May 17, had in their possession two 0.6g bags of cocaine - a class A drug. £120 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

FAILED TO SURRENDER:

Paul Pagden, 39, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, on May 15, stole 10 lengths of wood belonging to DWB Timber and Engineering. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. On May 31, failed without cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates' Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on May 15. No separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Melissa Grimwood, 22, of Fisherman Road, Boston. At Boston, in Rochford Tower Lane, on January 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £100 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rian Issitt, 23, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, in South Square, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rangel Kamenov, 42, of Castle Mews, Wisbech. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on January 10, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £80 fine. £23 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Vitali Papuc, 41, of Union Street, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on January 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

RESISTED POLICE:

Stefan Darrigan, 32, of Fisherman Road, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on May 14, resisted police officers in the executive of their duty. £60 fine. £85 costs. £24 victim surcharge.

RESTRAINING ORDER: