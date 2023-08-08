COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Greg Payne, 40, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Sleaford, on June 3, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Programme Requirement (Building Better Relationships): 27 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. At Boston, on April 8, stole two boxes of baby formula to the value of £30 from Lincolnshire Co-op. Community Order made, as above. £30 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

Jagdeesh Singh, 51, of Brewster Road, Boston. At Boston, on June 29, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a Police Community Support Officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them. Committed to prison for four weeks as a concurrent term to their existing sentence. £100 compensation to pay.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Lewis Markham, 21, of Bowgate, Gosberton. At Boston, on March 9, damaged a window to the value of £144 belonging to an individual, with intent or through recklessness. £144 compensation to pay.

DRINKING DRIVING:

Vadimas Leonas, 39, Cotton Road, Boston. At Boston, on May 28, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 84 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Emma Stier, 44, of Michael Moses Way, Swineshead. At Boston, in Freiston Road, on March 5, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £120 fine. £620 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Sergey Danchev, 35, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Witham Town, on March 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Stelian-Emanuel Rezmives, 33, of Church Road, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on March 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for two years due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Paul Stokes, 47, of Maud Street, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on February 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Kurti Demirev, 23, of Grove Street West, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on December 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nedelcho Nedelchev, 37, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, in Witham Street, on December 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tungamirai Manhimanzi, 30, of Tawney Street, Boston. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on January 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £323 fine. £129 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SPEEDING:Ovidiu Almas, 43, of Princess Street, Boston. At Wyberton, in Marsh Lane, on January 16, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £200 fine. £80 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Stephen Rollinson, 43, c/o Frampton Fen Lane, Boston. At Boston, on May 7, stole perfume to the value of £160, belonging to Oldrids. £160 compensation to pay. At Boston, on May 24, stole perfume to the value of £261 from Oldrids. £261 compensation to pay. At Boston, on June 2, stole perfume to the value of £272 from Oldrids. £272 compensation to pay.

USED VIOLENCE TO SECURE ENTRY INTO PREMISES: