COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register for cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates Court.

ASSAULT BY BEATING:

Margaret Taylor, 32, of no fixed abode, Wrangle. At Wrangle, on May 6, committed assault by beating. £200 fine. Restraining Order made. £100 costs.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC PLACE:

Rumen Rumenovs, 23, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Spalding, in Railway Close, on May 30, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Mindaogus Zinkevicius, 31, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, on November 20, damaged the wing mirror of a vehicle belonging to another person, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. £200 compensation to pay. £266 fine. £106 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Kemal Bakici, 35, of Pear Tree Close, Sleaford. At Frampton, in Ralph's Lane, on March 4, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 40 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £1,000 fine. £775 costs. £400 victim surcharge.

James Busfield, 33, of Fitzgerald Court, Tattershall. At Mareham le Fen, in Chapel Lane, on June 10, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Krasimir Marinov, 27, of Chapel Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, on June 16, drove while disqualified from driving. Disqualified from driving for six months. £350 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING:

Jordan Vines, 29, of Alfred Street, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on February 24, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in their blood equalled 796 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug ketamine in their blood equalled 224 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 20mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. No separate penalty. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in their blood equalled 46 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. No separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Stanko Todorov, 33, of Frith Bank, Firthville. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on November 22, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £250 fine. £100 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Steven Murphy, 37, of Broadfield Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Irby Place, on June 7, used a vehicle (a quad-buggy) without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with eight points. £85 costs. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a police constable in uniform. £80 fine.

PUBLIC ORDER:

Jason Holdgate, 27, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, on January 11, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £60 fine. £50 costs. £24 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Daniel Mooney, 39, of Station Road, Hubbert's Bridge. At Heckington, in B1395 Sidebar Lane, on January 22, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £507 fine. £203 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lee Windley-Haines, 18, of Old Boston Road, Coningsby. At Lincoln, in A1434 Bunkers Hill, on March 5, drove at a speed of 77mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £75 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Wayne Ryband, 45, of Yarborough Road, Wyberton. At Kirton Holme, on the A52 Swineshead Road, of April 6, drove at a speed of 76mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £317 fine. £126 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.​

THEFT:

Callum Rowe, 27, of Curlew Road, Wyberton. At Boston, in March 30, stole washing products to the value of £20.25 from Co-op. At Boston, on April 22, stole meat products to the value of £18.50 from Co-op. At Boston, on May 20, stole meat products to the value of £35 from Tesco. At Boston, on May 5, stole meat products to the value of £27 from Tesco. At Boston, on May 9, stole meat products to the value of £32 from Co-op. At Boston, on May 12, stole meat products to the value of £12 from Tesco. At Boston, on May 18, stole meat products to an unknown value from Asda. At Boston, on May 20, stole meat products to the value of £17.20 from Co-op. At Boston, on June 6, stole foodstuff to the value of £10 from Co-op. At Boston, on June 18, stole foodstuff, toiletries and alcohol to the value of £40 from Spar. At Boston, on June 19, stole foodstuff to the value of £20 from Spar. At Boston, on June 19, stole foodstuff to the value of £22 from Co-op. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Across all offences, £253.95 compensation to pay.

Sinead McDonald, 31, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Queen Street, on June 28, stole meat products and a scooter to the value of £180.17 from Aldi. £180.17 compensation to pay.

Maryann Jobson, 41, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on June 29, stole a joint of meat to the value of £11.75 from Iceland. Committed to prison for six weeks. £11.75 compensation to pay.

CASE RE-OPENED: