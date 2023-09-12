COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts.

Boston Magistrates Court.

​ASSAULT:

Scott Taylor, 40, of Wormgate, Boston. At Boston, in Wormgate, on July 1, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Order – number of days to abstain from consuming any alcohol: 120. Programme Requirement (Building Better Relationships): 27 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £50 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Aztjom Jurkjan, 24, of Penny Gardens, Kirton. At Boston, on November 30, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a Pilgrim Hospital staff member, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. £500 compensation to pay. £320 fine. £85 costs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DRINK DRIVING:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paulius Mozuraitis, 35, of Norfolk Place, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on June 22, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £916 fine. £85 costs. £366 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Nicola Daly, 38, of Park Avenue, Skegness. At Kirton, on the A16 Spalding Road, on June 23, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 57 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £230 fine. £85 costs. £92 victim surcharge.

Krzysztof Wroblewski, 36, of Wing Drive, Boston. At Boston, in Wing Drive, on June 26, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 85 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35 mcg. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. £400 fine. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Valerijs Bubleiko, 40, of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on May 17, drove while disqualified from driving. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Disqualified from driving for 31 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. At Sutterton, on May 24, drove while disqualified. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 31 months. £400 fine. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joshua Jones, 22, of Challis Lane, Braintree, Essex. At Wrangle, on the A52 Main Road, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

​

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Gheorghe Anton, 56, of Liquorpond Street, Boston. At Boston, in George Street, on April 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in South Square, on April 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 18 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Atanas Kirchev, 19, of White Horse Lane, Boston. At Sleaford, on the A15 Holdingham roundabout, on January 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £290 fine. £116 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING:

Craig Read, 39, of Dickon Hill Road, Friskney. At Spalding, on the A16 between its junctions with the B1166 Crowland and B1357 Cowbit, drove at a speed of 107mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Gaskin, 49, of Rose View Drive, Holbeach. At Stickney, in Hall Lane, on March 7, drove a vehicle at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £440 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 21 days. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT:

Blake Holmes-Parker, 21, of Tower Road, Boston. At Boston, on July 10, stole laundry items to the value of £45.50 from One Stop. £45.50 compensation to pay. At Boston, on July 12, stole washing laundry to the value of £26.97 from Bargain Buys. £26.97 compensation to pay. At Boston, on July 9 and 13, without reasonable excuse, entered retail premises in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order made on March 24. £60 fine.

​CASE RE-OPENED:

Callow Dean, 57, of Eastwood Road, Fishtoft. Application to re-open a case following conviction. Case re-opened. Sentence imposed on June 1 set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Re-opened case: at Boston, on March 10, drove a vehicle (a large goods vehicle) while disqualified. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. £154 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.