COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of Boston-area cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts.

Boston Magistrates' Court

​DRINK DRIVING:

Ruhi Erbay, 28, of Oldman Close, Boston. At Boston, in Oldman Close, on July 7, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 57 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Guy Curley, 68, of North Forty Foot Bank, Boston. At Boston, in North Forty Foot Bank, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £250 fine. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Mairis Alksnitis, 29, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Bartol Crescent, on June 12, drove while disqualified from driving. Disqualified from driving for 27 months. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Simon Lakin, 51, of Old Mill Court, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on June 24, drove while disqualified. £1,077 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £431 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Mincho Rumenov, 39, of Smalley Road, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on July 1, drove while disqualified. £275 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £110 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Ovibijus Mackevicius, 29, of Portland Street, Boston. At Boston, in Frampton Place, on June 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £153 fine. £61 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove when using a hand-held mobile telephone. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Alin-Madalin Stan, 20, of Willoughby Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on May 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £440 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove without due care and attention. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Graham Steers, 42, of Grove Street West, Boston. At Wrangle, in Common Road, on February 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Edres Hamad, 49, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on May 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £350 costs. £264 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN OF BREATH:

Rolands Vaskans, 42, of Oldman Close, Boston. At Boston, on February 20, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £675 fine. £200 costs. £270 victim surcharge. At Boston, in St Thomas Drive, on February 19, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on July 21, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on the same date. £140 fine.

Anton Yosifov, 45, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At Boston, on July 1, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £310 fine. £85 costs. £124 victim surcharge.

