COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Court.

Peter Wilfred Knowles

A Horncastle man has been handed a community order after pleading guilty to failing to stop following a collision.

Peter Wilfred Knowles, 46, of Tennyson Gardens, entered a guilty plea when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on May 17.

The court heard that on March 3, 2020, Knowles failed to stop after the car he was driving on Boston Road, in Horncastle, was involved in an accident which caused injury to another man.

Due to mitigating circumstances, Knowles was handed a community order meaning he must be under curfew for eight months with electric monitoring, starting on May 17, 2021.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence.

Peter Evelyn Jouvenal

A Horsington man has been fined £660 and had his driving record endorsed with six points following a motoring offence.

Peter Evelyn Jouvenal, 63, of Horncastle Road, was found guilty through the ‘Single Justice Procedure’ at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on May 19.

The defendant did not attend the court hearing.

The first offence was withdrawn in favour of another offence.

The court heard that on October 2, 2020, having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lincolnshire, Jouvenal failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

For this offence, Jouvenal was fined £660.

Jouvenal was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a surcharge of £66 to fund victim services.

Jouvenal also had his driving record endorsed with six points.

Tom Lewis Heckley

A Woodhall Spa man has been fined and had his driving record endorsed with six points after being found guilty of driving without insurance.

Tom Lewis Heckley, 20, of Muirfield Way, was found guilty through the ‘Single Justice Procedure’ at Boston Magistrates’ Court on June 4.

The defendant did not attend the court hearing.

The court heard that on November 6, 2020, in North Parade, Skegness, Heckley drove his car without insurance.

Heckley was fined £191 and ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence.

Jordan Worley

A Horncastle man has been fined and banned from driving after pleading guilty to drug-driving.

Jordan Worley, 23, of Foundary Street, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on May 26 where he entered a guilty plea to two counts of drug driving.

On August 6, 2020, Worley drove a vehicle on Main Road, Langworth.

Worley was found to have 178 microgrammes of Benzoylecgonine per litre of his blood, which exceeded the specified limit.

For this offence, Worley was banned from driving for 12 months.

Worley was also fined £300 and ordered to pay £34 to the Crown Prosecution Service and an £85 surcharge to fund victim services.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence.

The court also heard that on the same day, Worley was found to have 4.9 microgrammes of tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of his blood, which exceeded the specified limit.