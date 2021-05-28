COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases - part one

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Bethany Clark, 20, of Hive Close, Boston. At Boston, on April 9, 2020, committed assault. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £100 compensation to pay. At Boston, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. Community order made, as above. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

Scott Norman, 31, of Frampton Lane, Boston. At Frampton Fen, on January 21, committed assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING

Darryl Marchant, 46, of Acacia Avenue, Spalding. At Gosberton, in Gosberton Bank, on September 25, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 105 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. Driving record endorsed.

Mantas Vilkas, 34, of Hilldyke, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Queen Street, on December 27, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 18 weeks as a concurrent term, suspended for 12 months. Curfew requirement with electronic monitoring. £128 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed. At Spalding, in Albion Street, on March 25, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 108 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Conditions, as above. Overall length of sentence: 18 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed.

Anthony Tomey, 34, of Bull Drove, Wrangle. At Wrangle, in Main Road, on December 27, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 54 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

Ovidiu Almas, 40, of Princes Road, Boston. At Boston, in Wyberton West Road, on January 2, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 47 microgrammes in 100 millilitres in breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

Lorraine Ladner, 59, of The Graylings, Boston. At Boston, in Punchbowl Lane, on August 26, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £416 fine. £42 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston Pilgrim Hospital, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. £125 fine.

Marian Levitschi, 34, of Glanmor Road, Uplands, Swansea. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on January 13, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 109 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. Driving record endorsed.

Andrew Bradley, 47, of Whittle Close, Boston. At Boston, in Marsh Lane, on November 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 54 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 weeks. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Joao Carlos Ananias, 43, of no fixed abode. At Sutterton, on the A16, on March 27, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for seven months. Driving record endorsed.

Mitko Babakov, 24, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, in Portland Street, on June 1, 2020, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for three months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Mariusz Bartold, 49, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tawney Street, on December 22, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed on October 14. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: at Boston, in Market Place, on September 15, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £40 fine.

Floyd Carlon, 25, of Cotton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Ingram Road, on December 27, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. £116 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Rolands Simins, 19, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on October 31, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. £214 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRUGS – POSSESSION

Marijus Vileikis, 32, of London Road, Boston. At Boston Police Station, on December 30, had in his position a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Witold Gwozdz, 54, of Staniland Road, Boston. At Boston, on October 17, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Thomas Smith, 30, of Bert Allen Drive, Old Leake. At Benington, on the A52, on March 9, 2020, drove without due care and attention. £162 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £100 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

Modest Vasilevskij, 18, of Cater Way, Boston. At Boston, on the A52 Grantham Road, on September 16, drove without due care and attention. £440 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

FAILED TO STOP

Filip Spiewak, 25, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, in Bradford Road, on May 18, 2020, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to property forming part of the land on which the road was situated or land adjacent to it, namely some wheelie bins, failed to stop. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Wesley Turner, 35, of Pilleys Lane, Boston. At Frithville, in Main Road, on October 27, 2019, drove without due care and attention. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, and not having given his name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring him to do so, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable, and in any case, within 24 hours of the occurrence of the accident. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.