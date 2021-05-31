COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases - part two

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Lee Dawson-Pickering, 29, of South Square, Boston. At Boston, in Ingelow Avenue, on September 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ion-Marius Ioan, 23, of St Paul’s Road, New England, Peterborough. At Boston, on the A16, on September 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Tinashe Mudadi-Billings, 24, of Church Meadows, Rotherham. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on September 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Marian-Sebastian Nicula, 26, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, in Rose Place, on September 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Agnes Rinomhota, 40, of St Georges Road, Halifax. At Swineshead Bridge, on the A17, on November 14, permitted another to use a vehicle without insurance. £353 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Hristina Spasova, 26, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on September 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Artur Zmijewski, 35, of Puritan Way, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on February 22, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Simon Young, 49, of Laceys Lane, Leverton. At Boston, in Oxford Street, on May 29, 2019, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £600 fine. £60 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Filip Filipov, 25, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At Boston, in Church Close, on September 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Alexandru Glavan, 32, of Hide Close, Boston. At Wrangle, in the A52, on September 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Reece Hughes, 20, of Whitehall, Gosberton. At Spalding, in Wargate Field Lane, on July 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £180 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Crowland, on the A16, on June 17, drove at a speed of 71mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £60 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Crowland, on the A16, on June 18, drove at a speed of 69mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £60 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on July 24, drove at a speed of 38mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £40 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Kamil Skowronski, 30, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on July 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £270 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nicolae Madalin, 31, of Willoughby Hills, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Thorold Street, on October 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Eimantas Vasilauskas, 19, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Robin Hoods Walk, on September 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kasper Gwozdiowski, 21, of James Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tower Street, on October 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Zafir Zafirov, 29, of Grove Street West, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on October 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £170 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Antonio Caraghette, 21, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in St Thomas Drive, on December 19, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £500 fine. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Lincoln, on the A15, on December 12, drove at a speed exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Lincoln, on Hubbert’s Bridge Eastbound, on December 27, drove at a speed exceeding the 40mph limit. No separate penalty. At Lincoln, on the A15, on December 29, drove at a speed exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Brian Tumfour, 20, of Keble Court, Tattershall. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, on November 15, 2019, used a vehicle without insurance. No obligatory disqualification due to special reasons. £100 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Rebecca Potter, 20, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on September 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £346 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Florin Musulica, 23, of Fleet Street, Holbeach. At Boston, in Reams Close, on September 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

REGISTRATION

Peter Needham, 73, of Highfields Court, Hucknall, Nottingham. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on September 17, drove when the registration mark fixed on the vehicle was rendered not easily distinguishable. £146 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Road markings

Maris Druva, 58, of Donington Road, Bicker, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on September 17, drove and failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a box junction road markings. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £94 costs. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle on which not every stop lamp was in good working order. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SEAT BELT

Andrew Bradley, 47, of Whittle Close, Boston. At Boston, in Marsh Lane, on November 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 54 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 weeks.

SPECIMEN

Osman Hussain, 25, of Braybrooke Road, Leicester. At Boston, on April 3, having been informed that a specimen of blood had been taken at a time when he was incapable of consenting to its taking, failed without reasonable excuse, to give his permission for a laboratory test of that specimen. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the same date, wilfully obstructed a police constable acting in the exercise of their duty. £100 fine. At Boston, on the A1121, on April 2, used a vehicle without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Ramunas Mockus, 43, of James Street, Boston. At Boston, on July 17, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis during the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £128 victim surcharge. £620 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. At Boston, on September 20, committed the same offence. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: 12 weeks. Conditions, as above. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed.

Witold Gwozdz, 54, of Staniland Road, Boston. At Boston, on October 17, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT

Craig Revell, 32, of King Street, Boston. At Boston, on December 10, stole sportswear from Sports Direct. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a concurrent term. At Boston, on December 11, stole sportswear from Sports Direct. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a concurrent term. At Boston, on December 18, stole flowers from Applegreen. Committed to prison for 10 weeks. At Boston, on the same date, stole meat to the value of £32 from Iceland. Committed to prison for nine weeks as a concurrent term. At Boston, on December 22, stole cash to the value of about £150 and foodstuffs from Olawa Bakery. Committed to prison for nine weeks as a concurrent term. £50 compensation to pay. At Boston, on March 14, stole fabric softener to the value of £53.82 from Poundstretchers. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a concurrent term. At Boston, on March 19, stole meat products to the value of £37 from Iceland. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a concurrent term. At Boston, on March 20, stole fillet steak to the value of £36 from Iceland. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: 10 weeks.

Dariusz Kot, 33, of HMP Leicester, Welford Road, Leicester. At Boston, on February 18, 2020, stole a set of headphones from B&M. £58 compensation to pay.

Sandis Jezdovskis, 31, of Union Street, Boston. At Boston, on January 15, stole a wireless speaker and headphones to the value of £13 from Poundlound. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £21 compensation to pay. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, on January 21, stole a wireless speaker to the value of £8 from Poundlound. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

CASE RE-OPENED

Rachel Bright, 30, of West Fen Drainside, Frithville. Application to re-open a case following conviction of driving at Woodhall Spa, on the B1191, on April 25, 2020, at a speed of 68mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence imposed set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Offence withdrawn.