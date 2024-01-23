COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Lincolnshire court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Stuart Messenger, 42, of Parthian Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on October 16, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 35 days. At Boston, between November 18 and 24, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which the defendant knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that they attended a specific address on multiple occasions and refused to leave when requested by the complainant and also made contact with the complainant against their wishes. Community Order made, as above. £50 compensation to pay. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Hayley Birks, 37, of Puritan Way, Boston. At Boston, on October 21, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them – three counts. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. For each offence, £20 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Benjamin Gray, 28, of Finsbury Street, Alford. At Lincoln, on September 29, committed assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. £300 fine. £120 victim surcharge. At Lincoln, on October 9, having entered Sainsbury's as a trespasser, stole therein a can of hairspray. £100 compensation to pay.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Eimantas Matasevicius, 21, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, on December 21, damaged a window to the value of £150 belonging to Lincolnshire Housing Partnership, with intent or through recklessness. £150 compensation to pay. £250 fine. £85 costs.

Peter Stirling, 65, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Lincoln, on August 24, destroyed a glass security window to an unknown value belonging to Lincoln Crown Court, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £50 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Abihashim Shajahan, 33, of Larch Court, Freiston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on November 4, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 41 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £166 fine. £85 costs. £55 victim surcharge.

Pawel Kowalscyk, 52, of Bladon Estate, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on November 4, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £369 fine. £85 costs. £148 victim surcharge.

Lillie Priestley, 24, of Prospect Place, Market Rasen. At Moortown, in Station Road, on November 10, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 56 microgrammes in 100 millilitres, Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Gytis Sakalausks, 31, of Healey Close, Wyberton, Boston. At Coningsby, in Tattershall Lakes, on July 8, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 101 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for two years. £1,300 fine. £310 costs. £520 victim surcharge.

Benjamin Taylor, 27, of Cranwell Avenue, Cranwell, Sleaford. At Cranwell, in Cranwell Avenue, on July 26, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £369 fine. £85 costs. £148 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Gavin Page, 41, of South Parade, Skegness. At Hagworthingham, on the A158, on July 12, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for six months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Hagworthingham, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Emmanuela Eguavoen, 36, of Copper Gardens, Boston. At Crowland, on the A16, September 2, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for six months. £587 fine. £85 costs. £235 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove at a speed exceeding the 60mph limit. No separate penalty. At Crowland, on the A16, on September 9, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for six months. No separate penalty. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove a vehicle at a speed exceeding the 60mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Cameron Block, 27, of West End, Hogsthorpe, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on June 25, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.1 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Danielle Thompson, 36, of Lime Walk, Market Rasen. At Caistor, in Mill Lane, on June 8, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood exceeded 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in their blood was in excess of 39 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Darin Rasul, 33, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Wyberton, on October 30, had in their possession a small amount of powdered amphetamine – a class B drug. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. £50 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. At Wyberton, on the A16, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Disqualified from driving for six months. Eight notional penalty points imposed. £120 fine. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. In Lincolnshire, on November 15, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates' Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on October 30. No separate penalty.

SPECIMEN:

Scott Reynolds, 37, of Salem Street, Gosberton. At Kettering, on June 10, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for six months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 surcharge. At Northampton, on September 25, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on or about June 10.

Jozi Filho, 32, of Ward Crescent, Fishtoft, Boston. At Boston Police Station, on October 8, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for two years. £500 fine. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Ian Dury, 61, of Fen Road, Stickford, Boston. At Sutterton, on the A16, on July 4, drove on a dual carriageway road at a speed of 77mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £687 fine. £274 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

STALKING PROTECTION ORDER:

David Smith, 63, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on November 4, without reasonable excuse, breached a stalking protection order made on December 22, 2022, in that they attended the home address of a specific individual and made contact with them. Community Order made. Electronic Monitoring Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Mason Dixon, 24, of St Leodegars Close, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, on October 18, stole a mobile phone of an unknown value from an individual. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

TOOK WITHOUT CONSENT:

Craig Revell, 35, of Union Place, Boston. At Boston, on June 4, took a pedal cycle without consent. £80 fine. At Boston, on July 24, stole stationery items and sweets of a value unknown from WHSmith. £48.30 compensation to pay. £80 fine.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR: