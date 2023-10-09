COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court

​ASSAULT:

Jessica Flower, 34, of Bartol Crescent, Boston. At Boston, on July 8, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £50 compensation to pay. At Boston, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Fish Hill. No separate penalty.

​

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Jon-Jo Hansen, 31, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on July 16, damaged a car, belonging to another person, to a value of more than £5,000, with intent or through recklessness. £200 compensation to pay.

​

DRINK-DRIVING:

Adam Henshall, 37, of Alexandra Road, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, in High Street, on June 9, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 45 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £400 fine. £150 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

Mark Regnier, 54, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on July 9, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 88 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £120 fine. £85 costs.

Andrew Jackson, 40, of Macaulay Drive, Balderton, Newark. At Sleaford, on the A17, on July 10, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 73 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Maximilian Cooper, 19, of High Street, Walcott. At Lincoln, in Minster Yard, on June 5, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 84 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £207 fine. £85 costs. £83 victim surcharge.

Anthony Careless, 46, of Church Lane, Croft, Skegness. At Skegness, in Beresford Avenue, on July 16, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 13 months. £230 fine. £100 costs. £92 victim surcharge.

​

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Mark Cooper, 60, of Lock Road, North Cotes. At North Cotes, in Lock Road, on July 6, drove while disqualified. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. Disqualified from driving for 14 days. £86 costs. £26 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Aaron Rhodes, 28, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on January 22, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for nine months. £100 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

​

DRUGS – POSSESSION:

Hayley Haywood, 40, of Lock Road, Alvingham. At Skegness, on August 7, had in their possession a quantity of crack cocaine – a class A drug. £120 fine. Crack cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

​

HARASSMENT:

Pawel Maksym, 29, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, on July 29, without reasonable excuse, entered a named street in breach of a Restraining Order made on June 1. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement (non-residential) – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £85 costs. At Boston, on August 1, committed the same offence. Community Order, as above.

​

KNIFE IN PUBLIC PLACE:

Terry Spamer, 64, of Eastfield Lane, Grimoldby, Louth. At Mablethorpe, in Golf Road, on March 19, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed - namely a locking knife. £230 fine.

SEXUAL ASSAULT:

Ahmed Abdalla, 45, of Yardley Wood Road, Springfield, Birmingham. At Boston, on November 20, 2022, intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and the defendant did not reasonably believe that she was consenting. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Notification of requirement to register with police – defendant required to register with police for five years. Restraining Order made. £200 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Boston, on November 25, 2022, committed the same offence. Community Order made, as above. Notification of requirement to register with police, as above. Restraining Order made. At Boston, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Community Order made, as above. At Boston, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which the defendant knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that they sent unwanted messages and contact on November 22, November 25, December 26, December 27 and December 29, 2022, and February 28 and March 3, 2023. Community Order made, as above. Restraining Order made.

WEAPON IN PUBLIC PLACE: