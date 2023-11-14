COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​

ASSAULT:

Jay Harpham, 19, of Longleat Drive, Louth. At Louth, on March 13, committed assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £100 compensation to pay. £100 fine. £300 costs. At Louth, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Community Order made, as above. £50 compensation to pay.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC PLACE:

Panayot Atanasov, 34, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, on September 9, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a hunting-style knife. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Defendant to be deprived of knife. At Boston, in Freiston Road, on the same date, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for two years. £400 fine. At Boston Police Station, on the same date, had in their possession a small quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. £266 fine.

​

DRINK DRIVING:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Phillipson, 40, of Manderin Drive, Boston. At Boston, in Woodville Road, on August 19, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Matthew Cooper, 37, of Brendan Way, Nuneaton. At Skegness, in George Street, on March 10, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 12 days. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Ross Darrah, 33, of Broadgate, Boston. At Freiston, in Wainfleet Road, on May 3, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 10 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Callum Redden, 28, of St Johns Road, Weston Hills, Spalding. At Skegness, on the A52, on April 30, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

​

LOAD:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee White, 37, of Croft Lane, Croft. At Partney, on the A158, on April 28, used a vehicle on which was carried a load, namely scrap metal, which was so secured that danger or nuisance was likely to be caused to any person or property by reason of the load or any part thereof falling or being blown from it. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

​POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Aaron Fowler, 29, of Pickwell Way, Skegness. At Skegness, on May 19, had in their possession a quantity of diamorphine – a class A drug. Diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed. £40 fine. Also, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £40 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

​

SUSPECTED:

Robert Pickles, 33, of Eastdean Gardens, Seacroft, Leeds. At Skegness, on or about July 22, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on July 22, drove a vehicle while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions as above. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

​

​THEFT:

Luke Smedley, 34, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells. At Chapel St Leonards, on September 24, 2022, stole health and beauty items of a value unknown from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Ingoldmells, on February 10, stole three steaks to the value of £15 from Tesco. At Ingoldmells, on March 8, stole a bottle of wine to the value of £7.70 from Tesco. At Ingoldmells, on April 19, stole goods to the value of £38.50 from Poundland. At Ingoldmells, on April 21, stole two bottles of wine to the value of £13 from Tesco. At Ingoldmells, on June 9, stole meat of a value unknown from Tesco. At Ingoldmells, on June 16, stole meat of a value unknown from Tesco. At Ingoldmells, on June 21, stole meat of a value unknown from Tesco. At Ingoldmells, on June 22, stole meat of a value unknown from Tesco. For each offence, defendant committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrently to each other. For each offence, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement made: up to 15 days. In relation to the April 21 theft, Criminal Behaviour Order made – duration: two years. Across four offences, total of £74.20 in compensation to pay. At Ingoldmells, on March 8, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. No separate penalty.

​

THREATENING WITNESS:

Advertisement

Advertisement