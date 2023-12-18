COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Deejay Parker, 27, of Milson Close, Coningsby. At Bicester, on October 15, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. £75 compensation to pay. At Banbury, on October 16, damaged cell walls belonging to Thames Valley Police, with intent or through recklessness. £25 compensation to pay.

Liam Robinson, 29, of Willoughby Road, Alford. At Alford, on May 26, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a consecutive term to activated eight-week suspended sentence. At Alford, on June 2, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a concurrent term. £150 compensation to pay in total.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Darren Melton, 51, of Queen Street, Louth. At Louth, on June 10, damaged CCTV system wiring to the value of £540 belonging to another person, with intent or through recklessness. £540 compensation to pay. £440 fine. £310 costs. £176 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Glenn Robinson, 49, of Botley Road, Scunthorpe. At Tattershall, in Sleaford Road, on September 16, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 125 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 250 hours. Disqualified from driving for 32 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Michael Pullam, 39, of Elmtree Road, Ruskington. At Ruskington, in Elmtree Road, on October 1, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 46 months. £600 fine. £85 costs. £240 victim surcharge.

Natasha Ryan, 39, of Eastwood Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Grand Sluice Lane, on August 24, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £250 fine. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

Shihab Mon, 32, of Bridge Street, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on September 2, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £276 fine. £85 costs. £110 victim surcharge. £85 costs. £110 victim surcharge.

Donna Thewlis, 50, of Skinners Lane, South Kyme. At South Kyme, in Wood Lane, on October 4, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 107 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. £283 fine. £85 costs. £113 victim surcharge.

Brian Greenfield, 48, of Hundleby Road, Spilsby. At Spilsby, in Hundleby Road, on October 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 weeks. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Scott Reynolds, 37, of Salem Street, Gosberton. At Spalding, in Holbeach Road, on May 13, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 10 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. Also, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty. Community Order made, as above. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove while using a hand-held telephone. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE UNFIT THROUGH DRUGS:

Tammy King, 44, of Glenholme Way, Sheffield. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 7, drove while unfit to drive through drugs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £180 fine. £300 costs. £72 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING:

Teagan Whithnall, 21, of Scarbrough Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on April 30, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 71 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

GRIEVOUS BODILY HARM:

Curtis Chapman, 29, of Abbots Way, Louth. On August 20, unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm. Committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months. £200 compensation. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

MISC. MOTORING:

Cole Lacatus, 25, of Daubney Street, Cleethorpes. At Market Rasen, on the A46, on June 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £616 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending (six penalty points determined). Also, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. Also, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove when the percentage of visual transmission of light through windows other than the windscreen (namely the front side windows) was less than required by the regulations - 43 per cent compared to 57 per cent. No separate penalty. Also, drove when the registration mark required to be fixed to the front of the vehicle failed to comply with regulations. No separate penalty.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Saimonds Cubrevics, 36, of Castle Square, Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, on August 19, had in their possession a quantity of diamorphine – a class A drug. £200 fine. Diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Mark Bierlein, 37, of Rase Lane, Market Rasen. At Lincoln, on October 3, had in their possession heroin – a class A drug. £120 fine. Heroin to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Pawel Sepiolo, 45, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on August 15, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. 40 costs. £26 victim surcharge. At Boston, on August 19, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed.

SEXUAL OFFENCE:

Kelly Gallagher, 35, of Butlers Way, Swineshead. At Boston, between March 1 and June 10, being a person aged 18 or over, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, intentionally communicated with a person under 16 who they did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over, the communication being sexual, namely discussing the undertaking of sexual acts to be done to each other to include sexual intercourse, and discussing plans to meet with the child for the purpose of undertaking sexual activity with that child. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 40 days. Defendant required to register with the police for five years. £154 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Jason Gaskin, 22, of Arksey Lane, Bentley, Doncaster. At Gunby, on April 28, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £270 fine. £135 costs. £108 victim surcharge.

