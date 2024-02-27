COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​ASSAULT:

Carly Porter, 30, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. At Spalding, on November 29, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them – three counts. For each offence, £50 compensation to pay. For each offence, committed to prison for 24 weeks, with terms running concurrently. At Grantham, on October 2, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. No separate penalty.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Jean Pooke, 79, of Pinfold Lane, Irby in the Marsh, Skegness. At Skegness, on July 16, damaged a gate belonging to another person by smearing it with cat faeces, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PROTECTION ORDER BREACH:

Vytautas Jankus, 44, Willington Road, Kirton. In Lincolnshire, on January 18, breached a domestic violence protection order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on January 16 in that they contacted a specific individual and attended a protected address and a complaint was made for them to be liable for a penalty. Committed to prison for 21 days.

​

DRINK DRIVING:

Tim Knox, 62, of The Pinfold, Digby. At Ruskington, in Millview Road, on December 23, drove when the proportion of the alcohol in breath equalled 96 micrograms in 100 millilitres. Legal 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £583 fine. £85 costs. £233 victim surcharge.

Elaine Smith, 64, of Ramsgate Road, Louth. At Louth, in Ramsgate Road, on December 26, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 66 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Harjeet Tiwana, 34, of High Street, Billingborough, Sleaford. At Dunham Bridge, in Dunham Road, on November 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 66 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement – number of days to abstain from consuming any alcohol: 120. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 50 hours. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Peter Brown, 38, of Glebe Road, Doncaster. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on October 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 119 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £779 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £85 costs. £312 victim surcharge.

Leanne Earp, 43, of Thames Meadow Drive, Hogsthorpe, Skegness. At Skegness, in Canterbury Drive, on December 27, used a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 51 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Jodie Zieske, 47, of King Street, Boston. At Boston, in Wyberton West Road, on October 3, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Adrian-Viorel Barbu, 40, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, in Frampton Road, on December 2, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for five months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £200 fine. Driving record endorsed. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Leon Ethelstone, 36, of Fitzwilliam Walk, Greasbrough, Rotherham. At Market Rasen, in Willingham Road, on August 11, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 50 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Bryan Parker, 49, of Mansfield Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire. At Skegness, in Scarbrough Avenue, on October 23, 2022, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 1,228 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £180 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. £300 costs. £72 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 42 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Callum Woods, 31,of Princes Street, Holbeach. At Skegness, in Castleton Boulevard, on August 19, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 24 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of ketamine in blood equalled 96 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 20mcg. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Also, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Joshua Quirk, 24, of New Street, Helpringham, Sleaford. At Greylees, in Grantham Road, on October 31, drove when the proportion of ketamine in blood equalled more than 96 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 20mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Thomas Simmons, 31, of Southfields Drive, Peterborough. At Sleaford, in London Road, on September 6, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

HARASSMENT:

Jenson Petterson, 20, of Boston Road, Gosberton. At Spalding, between April 15 and July 9, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that they contacted the complainant by text message, voice message and phone call numerous times. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 240 hours. £500 compensation to pay. Restraining Order made.

​

PASSENGERS:

Mindreanu Gheorghe, 27, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Sleaford, on the A17, on July 13, used a vehicle (a Volkswagen Passat) when the number of passengers carried by it – namely seven people in total, with three adults across the back seats, a child laying across the adults and another child located in the footwell of the rear seats – was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Ryan Musson, 20, of Ancaster Drive, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on December 2, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £116 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £46 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Christopher Parker, 23, of Prospect Street, Horncastle. At Manby, on the B1200, on November 24, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £369 fine. £147 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Simon Burdass, 64, of Vine Crescent, Wyberton, Boston. At Wyberton, in Marsh Lane, on September 29, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £624 fine. £249 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Oscar Elliott, 19, of Main Road, Hundleby. At Bardney, in Bardney Causeway, on November 10, drove at a speed of 67mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £375 fine. £150 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

​

THEFT:

Simon Bisby, 49, of Taverner Road, Boston. At Boston, on January 2, stole groceries to the value of £68.25 from the Co-op. At Boston, on January 6, stole washing liquid to the value of £39.45 from the Co-op. At Boston, on January 8, stole groceries to the value of £36.31 from the Co-op. For each offence, committed to prison for 18 weeks, with terms running concurrently.

​

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

