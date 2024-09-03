COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Lewis Farrell, 24, of Handley Street, Sleaford. At Heckington, in Church Street, on July 5, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed. Committed to prison for two months, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Heckington, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £194 fine.

DRINK DRIVING:

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Louise Ashton, 45, of North Kelsey Road, Caistor, Market Rasen. At Caistor, in High Street, on May 1, 2024, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 105 milligrammes in 100 millilitres of blood. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 13 months. £325 fine. £85 costs. £130 victim surcharge.

Thomas Bannister, 30, of Aberporth Drive, Lincoln. At Martin, on June 12, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £120 fine. £85 costs.

Ashley Collins, 37, of Arundel Avenue, Dalton, Rotherham. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on July 5, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 77 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

James Cook, 26, of Longleat Drive, Louth. At Louth, in Longleat Drive, on July 8, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 82 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Adam Davis, 36, of Mill Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on May 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 57 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £461 fine. £85 costs. £184 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

John Savage, 42, of Brancaster Drive, Skegness. At Lincoln, on June 20, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a sample of breath in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Owen Winship, 25, of Foundry Street, Horncastle. At Lincolnshire, on July 9, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 60 hours. Disqualified from driving for three years. At Lincolnshire, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis bush – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. No separate penalty.

SPEEDING:

Mantas Grigalevicius, 27, of Russell Street, Lincoln. At Sleaford, on the A17, on March 23, drove at a speed of 115mph, exceeding the 70mph limit. £742 fine. £297 victim surcharge. £310 costs. Disqualified from driving for four months. Driving record endorsed.

Gyunay Ali, 30, of Fenside Road, Boston. At West Ashby, on the A153, on April 19, drove at a speed of 57mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £500 fine. £200 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. No separate penalty.

THEFT:

Paul Skiller, 47, of Main Road, Quadring. At Spalding, on June 23, stole four Slazenger T-shirts to the value of £40 belonging to Original Factory Shop. At Spalding, on June 25, stole a box of Snickers chocolate bars to the value of £33.83 from Yorkshire Trading. At Spalding, on June 24, stole Ariel washing tablets to the value of £37.47 from Savers. At Gosberton, on June 28, stole four cans of Strongbow cider to the value of £4.85 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Gosberton, on the same date, stole eight cans of Strongbow cider to the value of £9.70 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Spalding, on July 6, stole beef joints of an unknown value belonging to Aldi. For each offence, committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential, period to provide samples: six months) and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 20 days). Total compensation to pay: £125.85.

Sam Pattison, 32, of Aveland Close, Aslackby, Sleaford. At Grantham, on May 11, stole a security radio to the value of £574 from Morrisons. At Grantham, on May 13, stole alcohol to the value of £72.97 from Morrisons. Total of £646.97 compensation to pay. £85 costs.