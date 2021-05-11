COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Justin Scarlett, 49, of Sloothby Road, Willoughby, Alford. At Sutton On Sea, on January 31, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. £50 compensation to pay.

Darren Horley, 49, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on September 20, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker. £80 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

COMMUNICATIONS

Mariusz Kukulka, 39, of Beacon Park Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, between February 11 and 17, sent an electronic communication, namely text messages, which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom he intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated. Committed to prison for two months as a consecutive term. At Skegness, between the same dates, breached a restraining order. Committed to prison for four months as a consecutive term. Overall length of sentence: six months. Restraining order varied. £128 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING

Darrell Short, 49, of Barnack Estate, Burgh le Marsh, Skegness. At Baumber, in Lincoln Road, on January 22, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 56 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Driving record endorsed.

Ricky Jacklin, 26, of George Street, Hucknall, Nottingham. At Skegness, at the KFC Drive-Thru restaurant, on September 19, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 77 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. £350 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

Paige Clifford, 27, of Sutton Road, Mablethorpe. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on June 13, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £253 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on the same date, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress. £169 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRUG DRIVING

Grant Bourner, 28, of New Bolingbroke. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on May 26, drove (a motorcycle) when the proportion of the controlled drug benoylecgonine in blood equalled 264 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 50 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, rode a motorcycle without wearing protective headgear. No separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Anaka Knight, 46, of Knightwick Crescent, Birmingham. At Hogsthorpe, on the A52, on August 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jason Bott, 38, of Guinevere Way, Leicester Forest East, Leicester. At Skegness, in Berry Way, on October 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Bernard Mnguni-bitu, 44, of Sherwood Crescent, Clifton, Rotherham. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on October 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Kelly Quinn, 31, of Brun Balderston Close, Spilsby. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on August 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £70 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Robert Smith, 50, of Repton Avenue, Derby. At Spilsby, on the A16, on July 29, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

David Fisher, 41, of Dunbar Road, Leicester. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on September 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Sean Willis, 30, of Watermill Lane, Toynton All Saints, Spilsby. At Billinghay, on the A153, on July 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. On the same date, at the same location, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £40 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Ceri Roberts, 40, of Morgan Street, Gadlys, Aberdar, Rhondda Cynon Taff. At Skegness, in Tollbar Road, on October 15, 2019, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Martin Salter, 46, of High Street, Wainfleet. At Skegness, in Castleton Boulevard, on September 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Trevor Hollis, 50, of Cavendish Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on September 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £275 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

PUBLIC ORDER

David Wright, 34, of Cornhill, Spilsby. At Skegness, on June 1, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £150 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £200 costs.

ROADSIDE TEST

John Garrad, 50, of Faulkers Lane, Burgh le Marsh. At Burgh le Marsh, in Faulkers Lane, on September 17, failed without reasonable excuse to co-operate with a roadside breath test. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points. At the same location, on the same date, being the driver of a vehicle, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty.

SPEEDING

Jeffrey Templeton, 73, of Rectory Lane, Addlethorpe, Skegness. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on September 20, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £346 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT

Laura Craig, 30, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on August 24, stole groceries to the value of £611.04 from Tesco. Discharged conditionally for two years. At Skegness, on October 4, stole towels to the value of about £60 to £100 from Poundstretcher. £60 compensation to pay. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Skegness, on October 27, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, was required or expected from her, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £25.02. Discharged conditionally for two years.

CASE RE-OPENED