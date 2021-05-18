COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Jordan Lovell, 21, of Camborne Close, Northampton. At Skegness, on August 8, committed assault by beating. £162 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £34 victim surcharge. £400 costs.

BEHAVIOUR

Rachel Lenton, 43, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Skegness, on July 16, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby and the offence was racially aggravated. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Martin Tinkler, 30, of Seacroft Road, Mablethorpe. At Skegness, on February 24, damaged a front driver-side window of a car, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £75 compensation to pay. £85 victim surcharge. £95 costs. At Skegness, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Community order made, as above. £75 compensation to pay.

DRUG DRIVING

Daniel Davies, 28, of Maltby Road, Mansfield. At Wainfleet, in Skegness Road, on May 20, drove a vehicle when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled four microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

Julian Sanabria, 31, of Clayponds Avenue, Brentford, Hounslow. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on June 21, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 223 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 29 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.4 microgrammes. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 29 months. Driving record endorsed.

Nathan Petty, 31, of Ingoldmells Road, Ashington End, Skegness. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, on May 12, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit two microgrammes. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS – POSSESSION

Kelly Richardson, 41, of Orchid Way, Skegness. At Louth, on December 1, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine and diamorphine – both class A drugs. For each offence, discharged conditionally for six months. £22 victim surcharge. Cocaine and diamorphine to be forfeited ad destroyed. At Lincoln, on January 25, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Gavin Barnes, 42, of Gunby Road, Orby. At Skegness, on April 17, 2020, had in his possession 0.1 of diamorphine – a class A drug. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for two years. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Skegness, on April 29, 2020, stole five jars of Manuka honey to the value of £65 from the Co-operative. Committed to prison for three weeks, suspended for two years, as a consecutive term. Conditions, as above. £65 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on May 3, 2020, stole fuel to the value of £15 from Morrisons. Committed to prison for three weeks, suspended for two years, as a consecutive term. Conditions, as above. £15 compensation to pay. £85 costs. At Skegness, on May 27, in Burgh Road, drove a vehicle when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 60 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for two years, as a consecutive term. Conditions, as above. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on May 27, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMD) in blood equalled 75 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10 microgrammes. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for two years, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on December 19, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for two years as a consecutive term. Overall length of sentence: 20 weeks. Conditions, as above. Disqualified from driving for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 30 months. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Delroy Facey, 60, of Atherstone Road, Hartshill, Nuneaton. At Skegness, in Castleton Boulevard, on August 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Zoe McPherson, 26, of Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards. At Skegness, in St Andrews Drive, on September 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Shaun Lake, 42, of Station Road, Sleaford. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on June 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for two years. Driving record endorsed.

PASSENGER

Gerard McCan, 53, of Thompson Close, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on September 1, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried on it was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person, namely that a child in the front passenger seat and was not sitting on a booster seat or wearing a seat belt correctly. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £26 costs.

SPECIMEN

Sally Hyde, 36, of Sunningdale Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Skegness, on February 4 and 10, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. For each offence, community order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. For each offence, disqualified from driving for 30 months and driving record endorsed. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, by failing as instructed to be available for a telephone contact on November 12, 2020, and for failing as instructed to report for an office appointment on December 10, 2020, as part of her Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Suspended sentence of 12 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months imposed for the offences of possession with intent to supply a class A (crack cocaine), class B drugs (amphetamine and cannabis) and two class C drugs amended by extending the operational period to 24 months. At Chapel St Leonards, on March 11, stole alcoholic drinks to the value of £94.50 from the Co-op. Community order made, as above. £94.50 compensation to pay. At Chapel St Leonards, on March 10, stole a quantity of meat products to the value of £50 from the Co-op. Community order made, as above. £50 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on February 15, stole meat products to the value of £39.30 from the Co-op. Community order made, as above. £39.30 compensation to pay.

SPEEDING

Lee Mitchell, 52, of Cherry Tree Lane, Well, Alford. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on October 9, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £750 fine. £75 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

THEFT

Sean Myers, 32, of Lumley Road, Skegness. At Sleaford, on March 11, stole cosmetic items from Superdrug. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on March 4 for three counts of shoplifting. Suspended sentence of imprisonment for 12 months amended by extending the operational period to 18 months.

Kelly Wright, 43, of Patten Avenue, Wainfleet. At Boston, on February 3, stole alcohol and clothing to the value of £311.40 from Tesco. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge.

VISION OF DRIVER