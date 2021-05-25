COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Christine Adlard, 61, of South Parade, Skegness. At Skegness, on April 1, 2020, committed assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for six months. At Skegness, on April 2, 2020, committed the same offence. Discharged conditionally for six months. £22 victim surcharge.

BREATH SPECIMEN

Dean Marshall, 52, of Fosse Way, Sixhills, Melton Mowbray. At Skegness, on November 4, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £270 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £300 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, in Lincoln Green, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and a test certificate. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

DISQUALIFIED

Lee Langlands, 41, of Regents Flats, Chapel St Leonards. At Skegness, in Lumley Avenue, on September 27, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRINK DRIVING

Aaron Munden, 26, of Crossways, Burbage, Leicester. At Skegness, in Lumley Avenue, on July 18, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 102 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £666 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £100 costs. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Bryan Cardillo, 45, of Parsons Lane, Alford. At Alford, in Beechings Way, on August 2, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 46 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £807 fine. £81 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS

Zack Mathewman, 26, of Glassbrook Road, Rushden, Northamptonshire. At Skegness, on February 27, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

DUE CARE

Paul Williams, 48, of Melbourne Villas, Pontefract, Wakefield. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on June 16, 2019, drove without due care and attention. £154 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for nine months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Nicholas Myers, 26, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made on November 6 by failing to attend telephone induction calls on November 16 and 23; failed to provide evidence to support why he failed to attend the appointments within six working days as instructed. Order to continue, but varied. Unpaid Work Requirement: 85 hours.

Tye Holmes-Parker, 21, of Cedar Gables, Ingoldmells. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made on August 10 by failing to comply with a planned programme session on August 24 and a planned office visit on September 7; failed to provide any acceptable explanation for this failure and absence. Order to continue. £80 fine.

FAILED TO STOP/REPORT

Stephen Harris, 66, of Portrush Drive, Grantham. At Chapel St Leonards, in South Road, on October 26, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. £184 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points. At the same location, on the same date, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, and not having given his name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring him to do so, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable, and in any case within 24 hours of the occurrence of the accident. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Richard Wilson, 37, of Wright Crescent, Wombwell, Barnsley. At Burgh le Marsh, on the A158, on August 24, 2019, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which personal injury was caused to another person, and not having given his name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring him to do so, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable, and in any case, within 24 hours of the occurrence of the accident. £400 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for four months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which personal injury was caused to another person, failed to stop. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Kyle Simmons, 40, of Windmill Lane, Alford. At Skegnes, in Burgh Road, on September 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Dean, 40, of Station Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, Kirklees. At Skegness, in North Parade, on August 20, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Danielle Garnett, 21, of East Road, Tetford. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on September 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Marius Lokowski, 28, of Cotton Lane, Derby. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on September 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

RESTRAINING ORDER

Christopher Hodgson, 37, of Addington Court, Radcliffe on Trent, Nottingham. At Skegness, on April 18, without reasonable excuse, contacted an individual which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Restraining order made. £133 fine. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Skegness, on June 18, committed the same offence. Community order made, as above. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for two counts of breaching a non-molestation order. No action taken on breach.

THEFT

Sean Myers, 32, of Barnes Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on February 23, stole cosmetics to the value of £273.35 from Boots. Committed to prison for two weeks as a concurrent term. Compensation of £273.35 to pay. At Skegness, on March 13, stole shavers to the value of £105 from Boots. Committed to prison for two weeks as a concurrent term. £105 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on March 16, stole shavers to the value of £87 from Boots. £87 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for two weeks as a concurrent term. At Skegness, on March 17, stole shavers to the value of £240 from Boots. Committed to prison for two weeks as a concurrent term. £240 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on March 18, stole tuna to the value of £30 from Spar. Committed to prison for two weeks as a concurrent term. £30 compensation to pay. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order on March 4 for four counts of theft . No adjudication – dealt with for original offences. At Skegness, between October 4 and 6, and on October 6, 7, and 14, stole clothing to the value of £75, £80, £80, and £80 respectively, from Peacocks. For each offence, suspended sentence of 12 weeks implemented, three as concurrent terms. Overall length of sentence: 12 weeks.

STATUTORY DECLARATION