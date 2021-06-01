COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Miroslav Olah, 35, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on August 8, committed assault, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Community order made. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement: 60 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £150 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

Lee Ellis, 31, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on April 3, 2020, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. Committed to prison for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement: 90 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £250 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on the same date, committed the same offence against a second police officer. Committed to prison for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Conditions as above. Overall length of sentence: 14 weeks. £100 compensation to pay. At Skegness, in Lancaster Avenue, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. No separate penalty. Commission of a further offence while subject to a 12-month conditional discharge order imposed on April 24, 2019. No action taken on breach.

Colin Smith, 53, of Morley Street, Sutton in Ashfield. At Skegness, on September 20, committed assault by beating. Restraining order made. £666 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £67 victim surcharge. £100 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Ashley Till, 32, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Lincoln, on November 1, damaged a wooden door frame, a towel dispenser, a clock and a window to the value of £720 belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £300 compensation to pay. At Skegness, in Alexandra Road, on April 5, damaged a vacuum cleaner and a window belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. £100 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING

James Dean, 40, of Station Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, Kirklees. At Skegness, in North Parade car park, on August 20, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. No obligatory driving disqualification due to special reasons. £323 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Matthew Smith, 27, of Drummond Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on September 12, drove a vehicle when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.6 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Ali Icboyun, 42, of Market Place, Horncastle. At Burgh le Marsh, on the A153 Burgh Bypass, on February 27, drove without due care and attention. £261 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Simon Turner, 51, of Cheshire Grove, Skegness. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made on July 29 by failing to attend planned initial office appointments on September 2 and October 7; failed to provide any acceptable explanation for the absences. Suspended sentence varied. Committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days.

Lewis Forrest-Hughes, 29, of Swallowfield Court, Skegness. At Skegness, on June 26, failed to comply with a community protection notice in that he was located by police within 100 metres of a specific street. £40 fine. At Skegness, on September 28, failed to comply with a community protection notice in that he was located on the same street. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Richard Wagstaffe, 32, of Lancaster Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lyndhurst Avenue, on April 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Martin Ward, 45, of Willoughby Court, Mansfield. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on October 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sally Hyde, 36, of Sunningdale Close, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness. At Baumber, on the B1225, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge.

Darren Robinson, 54, of Sandbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Louth, in Tattershall Way, on November 25, 2019, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

LAMP

Sandra Smith, 55, of The Square, Toynton All Saints. At Sleaford, in Boston Road, on September 9, used a vehicle on which not every rear position lamp was in good working order. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. At the same location, on the same date, kept a vehicle with a trailer when the registration mark assigned to the vehicle was not fixed to the rear of the trailer in the manner prescribed by the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

PUBLIC ORDER

Donna Pleasance, 38, of St Matthews, Holbeach. At Skegness, on July 20, used or threatened unlawful violence towards another and her conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for their personal safety. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 12 months. £128 victim surcharge.

THEFT

Ricky Briers, 47, of Castleton Boulevard, Skegness. At Skegness, stole clothing to the value of £249.94 from Alisons. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. £22 victim surcharge.

Gemma Randall, 35, of Sunningdale Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, on January 15, stole washing liquid to the value of £35.96 from Home Bargains. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. At Skegness, on January 26, stole gin to the value of £79.91 from Home Bargains. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. At Skegness, on February 5, stole gin to the value of £151.81 from Home Bargains. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. £100 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on February 22, stole cosmetics to the value of £648 from Boots. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. £200 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on the same date, stole electronics to the value of £39.99 from Lidl. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. At Skegness, on February 24, stole cheese and meat from Spar. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. At Skegness, on March 26, stole two bottles of gin from Aldi. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made on October 26 by failing to comply with planned drugs keys worker sessions on January 28 and February 4; failed to provide any acceptable explanation for these failures. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences: between April 20, 2020, and October 24, committed 11 offences of shoplifting, with items worth £597.95 in total stolen from Tesco, in Skegness, Spar, in Skegness, Heron Foods, in Ingoldmells, and B&M, in Boston. For each offence, committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, one as a consecutive term, the others as concurrent. Conditions, as above. Overall length of sentence: 24 weeks. Community order revoked.

VIOLENCE TO SECURE ENTRY