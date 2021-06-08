COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Reece Howard, 28, of HMP Ranby, Retford. At Wainfleet, on November 20, damaged crockery and a cupboard door belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Committed to prison for six weeks as a concurrent term. £128 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING

David Tansley, 39, of West Road, Loftus, Saltburn by the Sea. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on August 22, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without third party insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. At Skegness, on the same date, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty. £83 fine. On February 12, 2020, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. No separate penalty. On February 12, 2020, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings or as soon after that time as was reasonably practicable. No separate penalty.

Natalie Brooks, 41, of Westby Walk, Bramley, Rotherham. At Skegness, in the Grand Parade car park, on March 29, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 50 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £337 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

Robert Green, 57, of Everingtons Lanes, Skegness. At Skegness, in Brancaster Drive, on November 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 40 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Lee White, 35, of Franklin Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Algitha Road, on December 15, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Georgina Finnemore, 39, of St Andrew’s Road, Mablethorpe. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on May 22, 2020, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 8.4 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. £175 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Graham Salmon, 68, of Walton Way, Harlaxton. At Candlesby, in Gunby Road, on September 24, drove a vehicle without due care and attention. £88 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

FAILED TO COMPLY

David Wilkinson, 42, of Scampton Way, Skegness. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made on January 2, 2019, by failing to comply with planned Creating Safer Relationships Programme sessions on June 24, 2020, and July 8, 2020; failed to provide any acceptable explanations for these failures. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: at Skegness, on January 1, 2019, committed assault by beating. £120 fine. Community order revoked.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Bethany Rymer, 27, of Old Market Avenue, Spilsby. At Spilsby, in Post Office Lane, on October 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Damian Price, 37, of Lambton Street, Sunderland. At Alford, in Station Road, on April 23, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Anna-Marie Grey, 43, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Winthorpe, in Roman Bank, on October 31, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Steven Porter, 55, of Drummond Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on September 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

PUBLIC ORDER

Peter Blinkho, 63, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Boston, on July 8, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the sight or a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

REGISTRATION

Arron McGough, 26, of Causey View, East Stanley, Stanley, Durham. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on September 16, drove a vehicle when the registration mark assigned to the vehicle was not fixed to the front of the vehicle in the manner prescribed by the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPECIMEN

Suzanne Beever, 73, of Moor Lane, Sotby, Market Rasen. At Skegness, on November 30, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £175 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT

Gemma Randall, 35, of Sunningdale Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, on April 21, stole various items from Spar. £50 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on April 9 for shoplifting. Order to continue, but varied. Committed to prison for 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 22 days, Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

THREATENED

Cameron Ward, 23, in Station Road, Sutton on Sea, Mablethorpe. At Skegness, on August 2, without lawful excuse, threatened an individual that he would burn their house down, intending that they would fear that the threat would be carried out. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Skegness, in North Parade, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. No separate penalty.

UNFIT TO DRIVE