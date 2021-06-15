COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BEHAVIOUR

Henry O’Connor, 30, of Ocean Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on August 2, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Skegness, on the same date, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke immediate use of unlawful violence, whereby those persons were likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

DISQUALIFIED

Ibrahim Kekec, 19, of Sandbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on September 11, drove while disqualified. Committed to detention for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months. £128 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty.

DRINK DRIVING

Nigel Clark, 53, of Ramsay Close, Skegness. At Skegness, at the South View Leisure Park, on October 1, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 105 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Zack Shaw, 27, of Milton Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on March 18, 2020, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.2 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. £334 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable. No separate penalty.

Nathan Pearson, 27, of Grasmere Avenue, Chapel St Leonards. At Croft, in Croft Lane, on October 7, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Christopher Husbands, 28, of Lymn Bank East, Thorpe St Peter, Skegness. At Northampton, in Ryeland Road, on October 20, 2019, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 165 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood was 2.9 microgammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Byron Liggins, 25, of Cecil Avenue, Skegness. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made on April 24, 2019, by failing to attend planned appointments with his case manager on September 4 and 16, 2019. £100 fine.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Ross Elleray, 26, c/o Coastguard Cottages, Fishtoft. At Croft, in Gibraltar Road, on January 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT