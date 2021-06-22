COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING

Kirsty Hodgson, 30, of Allwood Gardens, Birmingham. At Skegness, in Scarborough Avenue, on April 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 56 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Mark Young, 53, of Lady Matildas Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on October 14, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.6 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

John Nicholls, 29, of Russell Close, Scunthorpe. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on July 19, drove a vehicle when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7.3 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a consecutive term to six-week suspended term imposed on March 11. £128 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Arthur Bridge, 76, of Sunningdale Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Boston, in Lister Way, on June 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

RESTRAINING ORDER

Daniel Limb, 27, of Liquorpond Street, Boston. At Skegness, on November 11, without reasonable excuse, contacted an individual which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 60 hours. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

SPECIMEN OF BREATH

Robert Djakowski, 37, of Sea View Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on April 16, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens or breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £830 fine. £83 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

THEFT