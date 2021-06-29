COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING

Linda Hall, 33, of Franklin Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Vernon Road, on April 25, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 47 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Jack Hartley, 21, of Portland Street, Lincoln. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, on October 14, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 66 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.2 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug MDMA in blood equalled 75 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Lisa Wilkinson, 37, of Barnes Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Scarborough Avenue, on February 4, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. Discharged conditionally for six months. £22 victim surcharge.

FAILED TO STOP

Nathan Brown, 24, of Camp Hill Road, Nuneaton. At Skegness, in Beacon Drive, on April 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. £80 fine. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

MOBILE PHONE

Christopher Crow, 47, of St Clements Close, Mablethorpe. At Chapel St Leonards, in Ancaster Avenue, on November 5, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £84 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

NON-MOLESTATION order

Matthew Marlow, 32, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough. At Chapel St Leonards, on October 29, without reasonable excuse contacted an individual which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

PUBLIC ORDER

John Richardson, 50, of Firbeck Avenue, Skegness. At North Hykeham, on November 26, used threatening or abusive words or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

SPECIMEN

Lloyd Cooper, 27, of Old Hinckley Road, Nuneaton. At Skegness, on April 26, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed. At Coningsby, on the same date, stole a 15-pack of Budweiser to the value of £14 from Martin McColl Ltd. £7 compensation to pay.

THEFT

Laura Craig, 31, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on April 18, stole various items of stock from Co-op. £25 fine. £34 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on April 19, jointly stole various items of stock from Co-op. £25 fine.