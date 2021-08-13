COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Robert Grayson, 28, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Mablethorpe, on September 9, damaged a vehicle belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made. £22 victim surcharge. £150 costs. At Mablethorpe, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Byron Roberts, 19, of Windmill Lane, Alford. At Alford, on April 21, damaged a vehicle to the value of £60 belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £60 compensation to pay. £22 victim surcharge. £63 costs.

Kurt Lees, 33, of Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards. At Boston, at Asda car park, on April 11, caused significant damage to a vehicle belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £250 compensation to pay. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed on February 12. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. At Boston, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. Community order made, as above.

DRINK DRIVING

Amber Baker, 21, of High Street, Alford. At Lincoln, in Doddington Road, on June 5, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath equalled 47 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £207 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

Samuel Young, 30, of Hartley Brook Avenue, Sheffield. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on June 11, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Ricky Byrne, 57, of Station Road, Willoughby, Alford. At Sutterton, on the A16, on May 19, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

James Robinson, 20, of Hillingdon Drive, Ilkeston, Derbyshire. At Skegness, in Tower Esplanade, in June 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 53 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35 mcg. £260 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Callum Jones, 20, of Nottingham Road, New Basford, Nottingham. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on June 26, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. £128 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, when suspected of having driving a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on March 30. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. At Nottingham, in Biant Close, on June 23, 2020, drove while disqualified. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of 20 weeks implemented as a sentence of 10 weeks as consecutive term. Overall length of sentence: 22 weeks.

DRUG DRIVING

Craig Froggatt, 38, of Elm Court, Barnsley. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on December 27, 2020, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 12 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Paul Wade, 42, of Queens Drive, Wakefield, West Yorkshire. At Skegness Railway Station, ON July 27, 2020, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Nadene Warwood, 44, of West Fen Drainside, Frithville. At Frithville, in West Fen Drain, on December 31, drove without due care and attention. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/test certificate

Johnathan Smith, 55, of The Square, Toynton All Saints, Spilsby. At Sleaford, in Grantham Road, on November 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £174 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Christopher Abbott, 48, of St Leonards Drive, Chapel St Leonards. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on November 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Leighton Jarratt, 24, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Churchill Avenue, on November 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £140 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

KNIFE

Kieron Noble, 25, of Parliament Close, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on June 3, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a Stanley-style knife with retractable blade. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. £128 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Leon Raynor, 43, of Allenby Way, Skegness. At Skegness, on April 22, had in his possession a wrap of cocaine – a class A drug. £100 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

RESISTED POLICE

Liam Moore, 29, of Plowright Mount, Sheffield. At Ingoldmells, on June 5, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. Discharged conditionally for six months. £22 victim surcharge. £40 costs.

SPEEDING

Kimberley McKeoun, 32, of Old School Mews, Spilsby. At Keal Cotes, on the A16, on October 4, drove at a speed of 76mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £158 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT