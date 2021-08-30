COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Stephen Howchin, 57, of Waterloo Road, Mablethorpe. At Willoughby, on November 4, committed assault by beating. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Willoughby, on December 2, committed assault. Community order made, as above.

DISQUALIFIED

Neil Watts, 47, of Roman Bank Road, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, in Chapel Road, on June 7, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRINK DRIVING

Robert Cleghorn, 36, of Harewood Avenue, Woodlands, Doncaster. At Skegness, in Sea View Road, on June 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £600 fine. £60 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Sean Connor, 37, of South Street, Alford. At Skegness, in Beacon Way, on May 5, drove while disqualified. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 240 hours. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 27 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed.

HAND-HELD MOBILE

Waqas Hussain, 26, of Ravens Avenue, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, Kirklees. At Skegness, in Berry Way, on November 19, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Vikki Brown, 32, of St Albans Road, Arnold, Nottingham. At Revesby, on the A155, on August 2, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tracy McMillan, 52, of Browning Court, Tattershall. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on December 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the dame date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

KNIFE

Andrew Darcy, 31, of Cavendish Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on May 6, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £128 victim surcharge.

Stephen Ferguson, 43, of Shelley Drive, Knottingley, Wakefield. At Ingoldmells, at the Coastfield Holiday Park, on June 26, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a black-handled kitchen knife. Community order made. Curfew requirement with electronic monitoring: 12 weeks. £80 fine. £95 victim surcharge. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

LANGUAGE

Rachel Lenton, 43, of Woodlands Avenue, Spilsby. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on March 6, being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice in that she was seen to be using aggressive and abusive language in public. £50 compensation to pay. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made on March 31 by failing to attend as instructed on May 14 and 21. Order amended. Compliance date extended. £40 fine.

POSSESSION

Philip Mallyon, 45, of Willoughby Road, Alford. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on June 23, had in his possession a small bag of cannabis – a class B drug. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

PUBLIC ORDER

Callum Blunden, 23, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells. At Lincoln, in Ryecroft, on June 23, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order imposed on May 6 for an offence of drunk and disorderly. No action taken on breach. Order to continue.

THEFT

Shaun Overton, 44, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on June 14, stole bottles of alcohol to the value of £64.95 from Aldi. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on the same date, stole a Henry vacuum cleaner to the value of £149 from B&M – two counts. For each offence, discharged conditionally for 12 months. At Boston, on June 30, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

THREATENED

Billy Blease, 24, of Fagans Way, Skegness. At Lincolnshire, on April 2, without lawful excuse, threatened another that he would smash their property up, if not paid money, believed to be owed, intending that they would fear that the threat would be carried out. Community order made. Programme Requirement: Building Better Relationships. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Restraining order made. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Between April 1 and May 3, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to stalking and which he knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment, in that he turned up at the complainant’s home address and persistently contacted them via phone calls, emails, texts and social media. Community order made, as above.

WORKING ORDER

Anthony Richards, 37, of Albert Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on the A158, on December 9, used a vehicle on which not every front position lamp was in good working order. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.