COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Ryan Arnold, 23, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Torquay, on July 3, damaged a fan, a sink, some cups, a bath tub, a TV, and a glass to the value of £700 belonging to the Grand Hotel, intending to destroy or damage such property of being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £40 fine. £700 compensation to pay. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING

Jessica Crampton, 28, of Longmead Close, Nottingham. At Chapel St Leonards, in Skegness Road, on June 20, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 95 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving from three years. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Demid Paskevicius, 26, of Lancaster Close, Stickney. At Partney, on the A16, on July 22, drove while disqualified from driving. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on May 4. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences. First, at Stickney, in Lancaster Way, on August 27, 2020, drove while disqualified; second, at Boston, in Sleaford Road, on February 26, drove while disqualified; third, at Stickney, in Main Road, on May 3, drove while disqualified. For each offence, suspended sentence of imprisonment of 12 weeks implemented as a sentence of eight weeks, one as a consecutive term, two concurrently. Overall length of sentence: 16 weeks.

Mantas Kirila, 26, of Keepers Way, Sleaford. At Spilsby, on the A158, on March 13, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. £128 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Lincoln, on July 21, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Committed to prison for two weeks, to run as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: 12 weeks.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Liam McNicholas, 32, of Broomfield Close, Barnsley. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on July 3, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. £50 fine. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. £153 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on January 8 for an offence of possession of a bladed article. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. £50 fine.

FAILURE TO STOP

Darren Lomas, 47, of Owlings Place, Sheffield. At Chapel St Leonards, in South Road, on October 5, 2019, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damaged was caused to property forming part of the land on which the road was situation or land adjacent to it, namely a telegraph pole, failed to stop. £266 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

HAND-HELD MOBILE

Nicholas Smith, 35, of Broadley Crescent, Louth. At Skegness, in Berry Way, on May 24, 2020, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £100 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Shane Morgan, 23, of Warring Street, Horncastle. At Alford, in Huttoft Street, on June 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed. At Alford, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on October 8 for the offences of failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving while disqualified (two counts), and drug driving (three counts). Suspended sentence of 12 weeks imprisonment amended by extending the operation period from 12 to 21 months.

Peter Parrish, 34, of Vine Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on March 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, on February 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and at a speed of 50mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Ishmeal Thompson, 30, of Elmsworth Crescent, Wolverhampton. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on October 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Ne separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Andrew Seward, 38, of Morris Gardens, Skegness. At Skegness, in Morris Gardens, on December 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

ORDER BREACHED

Neil Watts, 47, of Wheateacre Road, Nottingham. At Skegness, on July 28, breached a domestic violence protection order in that he contacted or attempted to contact a specific individual either directly or indirectly and a complaint was made for them to be liable for a penalty. £50 fine.

SPECIMEN

Mark Mitchell, 49, of Chadwick Road, Sheffield. At Boston, on August 11, 2019, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 18 months. £122 victim surcharge. £200 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on August 10, 2019, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

TAKING WITHOUT CONSENT