COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT BY BEATING

Daniel Huddart, 24, of Lincoln Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on May 20, committed assault by beating. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £85 costs. £95 surcharge.

BREATH SPECIMEN – FAILURE TO PROVIDE

Michael Senior, 38, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley. At Skegness, on July 29, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge. At Ingoldmells, in Skegness Road, on the same date, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. £666 fine. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Christopher Cooke, 43, of Barley Close, Metheringham. At Skegness, on August 8, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: 15 days. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING

Nicholas Morris, 20, of Bramley Crescent, Bramley, Rothertham. At Skegness, on July 28, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 46 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £185 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Stewart Harris, 41, of Orton Road, Coventry. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on July 30, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 49 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £630 fine. £85 costs. £63 victim surcharge.

Ade Jolaoso, 56, of Fairfield Street, Lincoln. At Partney, on August 3, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 102 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Darren Fiddler, 29, of Franklin Road, Birmingham. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on August 7, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 80 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Cora Baxendale, 40, of Ballifield Close, Sheffield. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 8, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 74 microgrammes in 100 millitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £660 fine. £85 costs. £66 victim surcharge.

Ivan Krasnan, 35, of Acreage Lane, Shirebrook, Mansfield, Derbyshire. At Skegness, at McDonald’s car park in Grand Parade, on August 8, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 53 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £334 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Chantal Haughton, 32, of Treherne Road, Coventry. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on August 13, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 54 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Carl Naylor, 40, of Goldsmith Road, Balby, Doncaster. At Skegness, on July 18, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely a Skegness waterpark. £116 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

THEFT