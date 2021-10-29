COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Adam Ross, 29, of Bede Road, Bedworth, Warwickshire. At Ingoldmells, on August 14, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police special sergeant, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Luke Anderson, 21, of Cropthorne Avenue, Leicester. At Skegness, on August 10, damaged two interior doors belonging to The Queen Hotel, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. £200 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

Jordan Anderson, 26, of Newbold Court, Brome Head Way, Newbold. At Skegness, on August 21, damaged a vehicle belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. £200 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING

Lee Cowling, 40, of Wath Road, Rotherham, Barnsley. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on August 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 96 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Community order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: 15 days. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Tyler-Paige Findley, 27, of Fawcett Street, Gainsborough. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 14, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge.

John Parkin, 35, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on August 28, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surharge. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Shane Thomas, 42, of Southwold Close, Dams Lane, Belchford. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING

Megan Bradbury, 20, of Adrian Drive, Barwell, Leicester. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on February 28, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.9 micrgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £294 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Cody Daniel, 24, of Minver Crescent, Nottingham. At Skegness, on March 14, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.5 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Brodie Yarnold, 24, of Flamborough Close, Skegness. At Skegness, in Beacon Park Drive, on March 12, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 8.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Joshua Jones, 24, of Top Road, Calow, Chesterfield. At Chapel St Leonards, in Trunch Lane, on August 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £180 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £120 costs. At Lincolnshire, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPECIMEN