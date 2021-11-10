COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CORONAVIRUS

Ceelaan Christophe, 35, of Dordans Road, Luton. At Ingoldmells, in Boltons Lane, on February 27, contravened coronavirus regulations by driving a vehicle with another person in his passenger seat to go fishing and to drop off a friend. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Cameron Easton, 23, of George Avenue, Skegness. At Manby, in Manby Park, on March 6, contravened coronavirus regulations by participating in a gathering consisting of two or more people in an outdoor place other than a public outdoor place as defined by the regulations. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Luke Farrelly, 23, of Dunsby Close, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Anchor Lane, on January 31, contravened coronavirus regulations by being outside of the place where he was living without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the regulations. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Sally Hyde, 37, of Sunningdale Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Chapel St Leonards, in Amery Way, on February 10, contravened coronavirus regulations by being outside of the place where she was living without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the regulations. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Christopher Ogden, 50, of South Parade, Skegness. At Chapel St Leonards, in Amery Way, on February 2, contravened coronavirus regulations by participating in a gathering consisting of two or more people in an outdoor place other than a public outdoor place as defined by regulations. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Ian Parnwell, 49, of Sunningdale Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Butlins Close, on February 2, contravened coronavirus regulations by participating in a gathering consisting of two or more people and took place in a private dwelling. £55 fine (treated as a fixed penalty). £34 victim surcharge.

Charlotte Spetch, 21, of Cornwall Drive, Grassmore, Chesterfield. At Ingoldmells, on the A52, on January 31, contravened coronavirus regulations by being outside of the place where she was living without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the regulations. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRUG DRIVING

Lewis Davies, 19, of Kennedy Avenue, Alford. At Mablethorpe, in Alford Road, on March 12, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 27 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Richard King, 45, of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. At Fosdyke, on the A17, on March 22, drove while disqualified. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

FAILURE TO PROVIDE BREATH SPECIMEN

Aaron Marks, 36, of Gloucester Avenue, Nuthall, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Count Alan Road, on August 31, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, failed, without reasonable excuse, to co-operate with a preliminary test, namely a breath test. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

HAND-HELD MOBILE

Nevada Smith, 43, of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on December 7, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Rebecca Moore, 40, of Ealingham, Stonydelph, Tamworth, Staffordshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.