COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

John Harvey, 37, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on February 13, committed assault by beating. Community order made. Programme Requirement: 27 days. Building Better Relationships Programme. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Restraining order made. £150 compensation to pay. £95 victim surcharge. £150 costs. At Skegness, on November 5, 2020, committed the same offence. Community order made, as above.

Kurt Lees, 34, of no fixed abode. At Skegness and District Hospital, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to five days. £40 compensation to pay.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Paul Webster, 58, of Seacroft Road, Mablethorpe. At Huffort, in Mumby Road, on September 3, 2019, drove without due care and attetion. £108 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £200 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Peter Bendall-Dixon, 47, of Station Road, Firsby, Spilsby. At Firsby, on the B1195, on February 9, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £103 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Travis Cant, 30, Creswick Road, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham. At Skegness, on the B1451, on February 6, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Linda Hall, of 33, of Franklin Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on February 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Wayne Churchill, 51, of Grasmere Avenue, Chapel St Leonards. At Skegness, in St Andrews Drive, used a vehicle without insurance. £290 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Christoper Yeates, 47, of Burgh Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Canterbury Drive, on February 16, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £76 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Darren Procter, 41, of South Parade, Skegness. At Mablethorpe, in Quebec Road, on March 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Liam Smith, 36, of Heddington Gardens, Arnold, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on March 13, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

MOBILE

James Britton, 37, of Everingtons Lane, Skegness. At Stickney, on the A16 Main Road, on January 22, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Leon Leaney, 31, of Albany Place, Woodhall Spa. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £66 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

REGISTRATION

Andrew Critchlow, 27, of Leeming Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Rutland Road, on December 27, drove when the registration mark fixed on the vehicle was rendered not easily distinguishable. £43 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPEEDING

Kerry Dickinson, 38, of Furlong Way, Holdingham, Sleaford. At Spilsby, on the A16 Partney Road, on February 28, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

WINDSCREEN