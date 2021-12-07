COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Neil Watts, 47, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness Police Station, on January 3, assaulted an emergency service worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker – four counts. In each case, committed to prison for nine weeks, suspended for 24 months, three as concurrent terms. Overall length of sentence: nine weeks. In each case, Programme Requirement: 37 days. Building Better Relationships Programme. In each case, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. In each case, £50 compensation to pay.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE

Mark Osbourne, 41, of South Parade, Skegness. At Lincoln, in St Rumbold Street, Lincoln, on April 22, 2020, without good reason or lawful authority, had with him an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a cut throat razor. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. £156 victim surcharges. £85 costs. Cut throat razor to be forfeited and destroyed. At Lincoln, on the same date, had in his possession 0.4g of diamorphine – a class A drug. Committed to prison for four weeks as a concurrent term. Diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Lincoln, on May 6, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Committed to prison for four weeks as a consecutive term. Overall length of sentence: 30 weeks.

CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

Robert Gadsby, 29, of Barnes Crescent, Skegness. At Skegness, in Barnes Crescent, on March 14, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the coronavirus regulations, participated in a gathering. £1,100 fine. £110 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Jordon Ogle, 22, of Minver Crescent, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Barnes Crescent, on March 14, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the coronavirus regulations, participated in a gathering. £1,100 fine. £110 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Richard Woods, 36, of Old Bridge Way, Shefford, Central Bedfordshire. At Ingoldmells, on February 27, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the coronavirus regulations, left the place where they were living and travelled to Skegness to see an ex-partner and go fishing with a friend in Chapel St Leonards. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Calvin Harrison, 26, of Derby Avenue, Skegness. At Lincoln, on July 25, 2020, damaged property belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £200 compensation to pay. At September 10, 2020, committed the same offence. £200 compensation to pay. On the same date, committed the same offence against a different person. £200 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING

Kyle Moore, 29, of Cemetery Road, Langold, Worksop. At Ingoldmells, in Walls Lane, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 66 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £410 fine. £41 victim surcharge. £300 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Hollie Keogh, 36, of Rossington Close, Sutton-on-Sea, Mablethorpe. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on April 21, drove while disqualified. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Emil Tenev, 33, of Alexander Avenue, Newark on Trent. At Hogsthorpe, in Skegness Road, on September 19, 2020, drove without due care and attention. £54 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £150 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

IN CHARGE

Stephen Purdue, 67, of Lakefield Close, Birmingham. At Skegness, at Southview Leisure, on May 27, 2019, were in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it breath equalled 43 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £130 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Anthony Colebourn, 65, of High Street, Spilsby. At Skegness, on January 28, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Danielle Garnett, 22, of East Road, Tetford. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of using a vehicle without insurance. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence imposed set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on September 24, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £207 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Daniel Collins, 26, of Drummond Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on March 14, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Clark Williams, 32, of Beacon Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Churchill Avenue, on May 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £320 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Trevor Carte, 42, of Laurel Terrace, Skellow, Doncaster. At Skegness, in North Shore Road, on September 15, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Shaun White, 26, of Kirkfield Road, Withernsea. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on February 5, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Leanne Blair, 34, of Queen’s Estate, Wainfleet St Mary, Skegness. At Skegness, in Vicarage Lane, on January 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

David Morris, 44, of Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards. At Boston, in Sibsey Road, on January 13, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

Brian Ogden, 81, of South Parade, Skegness. At Lincoln, on the A46, on March 31, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

MOBILE

Paul Walker, 70, of St Andrews Drive, Skegness. At Ulceby, on the A16, on October 20, 2020, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £60 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SPECIMEN