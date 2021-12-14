COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Simone Proud, 35, of Hudson Way, Skegness. At Louth, on December 20, 2020, committed assault by beating. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 40 days. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Christopher Thornton, 29, of York Street, Barnsley. At Skegness, on October 2, 2020, committed assault, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £95 victim surcharge. £310 costs.

Robert Warren, 58, of Hanby Lane, Willoughby, Alford. At Willoughby, on April 30, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for two years. Programme Requirement: 27 days. Building Better Relationships. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Restraining order made. £128 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Lee Wilkinson, 42, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, on September 23, 2020, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Neil Harrison, 38, c/o Lincoln Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on June 12, 2020, damaged a vehicle belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. £100 compensation to pay.

FAILED TO STOP

Luke Vann, 21, of St Leonards Drive, Chapel St Leonards. At Skegness, on the A52, on January 1, 2020, as a driver, after being involved in a collision whereby damage was caused to a property forming part of the land on which the road was situated or land adjacent to it, namely a lamppost, failed to stop. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on the A52, on January 6, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £266 fine. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Duncan Day, 46, of Barnes Crescent, Skegness. At Scremby, on the A158, on March 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Connor Parker, 20, of Eudo Road, Skegness. At Gunby, on the A158, on December 4, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £222 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Austin, 35, of Algitha Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in The Meadows, on November 13, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Maddock, 37, of Jolly Common Lane, Huttoft. At Bilsby, on the A1111 Thurlby Road, on August 11, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. £660 fine. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Anwick, on August 6, 2020, drove at a speed of 35mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £220 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with three points.

MOBILE

Terrance Britton, 27, of Richmond Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on April 6, drove when using a hand-held mobile telephone. £150 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.