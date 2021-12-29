COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ANIMAL WELFARE

Natasha Everard, 45, of Burgh Lane, Bratoft. At Bratoft, in Burgh Lane, on or before May 26, caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a dog, by a failure to act, namely failure to ensure the said animal was provided with appropriate veterinary care, and she knew or ought reasonably to have known that the failure would have that effect or be likely to do so. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £100 fine. £95 victim surcharge. £300 costs. Order made under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 to disqualify her in respect of all animals from dealing in them, owning them, keeping them, participating in keeping them and from being party to an arrangement under which she is entitled to control or influence the way in which they are kept, transporting them and arranging for the transport of them for five years.

DISCLOSED

Danny Christopher, 45, of Frolesworth Lane, Claybrooke Magna, Leicestershire. At Skegness, on November 27, 2019, disclosed a private sexual photograph or film with the consent of the individual who appeared in the photograph or film, with the intention of causing that individual distress. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 18 months. £122 victim surcharge. £310 costs.

DRINK DRIVING

Michael Hall, 29, of Caroline Street, Alford. At South Petherton, on the A303, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £135 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £300 costs. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Linda Hall, 34, of Franklin Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on April 21, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Ashlee Jowle, 25, of Holgate Avenue, Sheffield. At Skegness, in Lincoln Rad, on May 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £94 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Istvan Mod, 41, of Glentworth Crescent, Skegness. At Skegness, in Park Avenue, on November 6, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £450 fine. £45 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Dale Hall, 32, of Chauntry Road, Alford. At Sutton on Sea, in Crabtree Lane, on May 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dean Harris, 43, of Bull Drove, Wrangle Common. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on March 23, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

SEAT BELT

Shaun Colthart, 29, of Sunningdale Colthart, Chapel St Leonards. At Friskney, on the A52, on January 30, rode in the front seat of a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.