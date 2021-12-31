COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Jon-Jo Hansen, 29, of Orchid Way, Louth. At Skegness, on September 21, committed assault, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Community Order made. Programme Requirement: 60 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £95 victim surcharge. £100 costs. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on July 27 by failing to intend as instructed on September 9 and 16. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. At Skegness, on July 25, committed assault by beating. Community Order made, conditions as above. Original Community Order revoked.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Kurt Lees, 34, of Low Road, Friskney. At Lincoln, on November 8, without lawful excuse, damaged a window, CCTV and ceiling panels belonging to Lincoln County Hospital, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £300 compensation to pay. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on September 22 by failing to attend as instructed on September 24. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. At Skegness District Hospital, on September 20, assaulted an emergency work, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Community Order made. Conditions, as above. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on June 30 by failing to attend as instructed on September 24. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences. First, at Boston, at Asda’s car park, on April 11, caused significant damage to a vehicle belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be. Second, at Boston, on February 10, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. For each offence, Community Order made, conditions as above. Original Community Orders revoked.

DRINK-DRIVING

Tamara Bache, 27, of Carlton Park, Manby, Louth. At Skegness, in Skegness Road, on June 2, 2020, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £95 victim surcharge. £150 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Community Order made, conditions as above.

Paul Pullen, 46, of Beacon Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Church Road North, on June 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £375 fine. £38 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

David Smith, 30, of St John Street, Wainfleet. At Burgh le Marsh, in Station Road, on July 9, 2020, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

LAMP

Benjamin Summerfield, 34, of Wood Street, Earl Shilton, Leicester. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, used a vehicle on which not every rear position lamp was in good working order. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

PUBLIC ORDER

Patrick Chawner, 20, of Hebden Close, Hamilton, Leicester. At Skegness, in Tower Gardens, on November 3, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge. £45 costs.